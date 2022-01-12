Menu
George F. Ireland
FUNERAL HOME
Hill Funeral Home - East Greenwich
822 Main St
East Greenwich, RI

George F. Ireland, Capt. USCG, (Ret.)

1938-2022

George F. Ireland, Capt. USCG, (Ret.), age 83, died peacefully Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home with family.

The Maritime World mourns his loss. He helped draft world shipping safety regulations in London for IMCO-Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization where he combined his knowledge of maritime safety laws and his dedication to safety.

Born in Ohio in 1938, he graduated high school in Auburn, NY where he was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed sports. He attended the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT. He served in Maine, Massachusetts, Virginia, California, New Jersey, and Maryland before retiring from the Coast Guard in Rhode Island after 26 years of service, including the Vietnam war. He loved "going to sea" aboard the C.G. Cutters: "Cook Inlet", "Escanaba", and "Dallas". He is remembered by his shipmates for his leadership and genuine interest in them and their careers.

He then combined his accumulated knowledge and love of the shipping industry with people skills and education (two Master's Degrees and PE) to happily continue working self-employed for two more decades helping shipping companies prevent oil spills by inspecting their ships using his keen observation skills and knowledge.

He leaves his wife of 65 years Judy; son John (Marsha); granddaughters: Sarah and Samantha (Wells); grandsons: Jeffrey and Nathan.

His grandchildren and family were often guided by his words of wisdom such as "Make yourself useful", "Do one thing at a time and do it right" and often joke at meal time saying, "Good and good for you!!"

He enjoyed the outdoors, birding, fixing everything, especially motocross bikes, and loved to vacation at Cayuga Lake in NY. There were several lucky pets through the years that lived a luxurious life including trips to the lake where he had a life-long interest in rowing small boats. He loved the "pull" of the oars as they entered the water!

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Calling hours: Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health (Hospice) https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donate or The Cornell Lab of Ornithology-birds.cornell.edu.

The family reminds guests masks be worn at the funeral home and church.



Published by The Citizen on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hill Funeral Home - East Greenwich
822 Main St, East Greenwich, RI
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
99 Peirce St., East Greenwich, RI
Jan
18
Burial
Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery
North Kingstown, RI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy and John and Family, George´s humility and graciousness will always be remembered by me. You were a couple and family to be emulated for your love of each other and service to others. Thank you for helping us find an apartment when we moved to NJ and your kindnesses to us . Love, Mary xo
Mary Levine
February 16, 2022
Dear Judy and Family,
Please know we are so very sad about your loss. My life with George started in kindergarten at James St School. Then Boy Scouts, High School, undefeated football team, Camp Joncaire in Maine- when you two met,Cayuga Lake and through his Coast Guard career.

George was blessed with a demeanor I always admired. He was humble, sincere, genuine, with a great sense of humor and a motivation to contribute. George leaves us all with a wonderful model to emulate-a life well lived. His memories will serve us well.
George "Corky " Crolick
Friend
January 14, 2022
I believe I was in grade school with George. I m the same age and it was at James St. School where the present post office is. He must have worn his scout uniform to school at times because that's what I remember. He was a gentleman then and I m sure was all his life. My deepest sympathy.
Joan Lombardo Killian
School
January 13, 2022
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
January 13, 2022
Served on USCGC Dallas Vietnam with LTCDR Ireland. He was well respected by myself and the crew. He was engineering I was operations. I have always thought of him as a good person. He will be sadly missed.
Victor Bunting
January 13, 2022
What a great guy -George was our high school class President ! Marlene Baran Herrling
Marlene Herrling
January 13, 2022
Judy and family, I am so sorry for George's passing. I always enjoyed talking with him at our various RIWPS gatherings. I hope you are doing all right. Sending love to you, Judy, and to your and George's families.
Marcia Pena
Friend
January 11, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you John and Marsha. ❤
Mia Johnston
Friend
January 11, 2022
Judy, my most sincere condolences to you and your family. George was one of the most professional gentlemen I've ever known. It was my please to have the opportunity to work with him .
Tom Sullivan
January 10, 2022
Judy and Family,

I served with George as an ET3 on the Cook Inlet in 1960. He was an Ensign right out of the academy. I served with him again briefly in 1973 when Dallas returned from Vietnam. He was EO, I was Ops. Just missed him at Providence MSO in 1979.

George was a mild mannered, impressive officer who by example impacted my decision to go to OCS and spend 32 years in the Coast Guard.

And Judy gave my wife Dot a recipe for making gingerbread houses keeping the Irelands in our lives so subtly for many years.

Truly sorry for your loss....Rene & Dot
Rene Roussel
Friend
January 8, 2022
Paul C Dolan
January 8, 2022
John and Mrs. Ireland so sorry to hear of the loss of The Captain. Many great times and memories of being at the motocross tracks and just hanging out with the motocross crowd. May those memories bring you peace during these hard times. RIP Captain.
Mark and Kim St.Laurent
Friend
January 8, 2022
Judy and family so sorry to hear of your loss you were such wonderful neighbors when our boys were small
Pat and mike Francis
Friend
January 8, 2022
John and family,
Please accept my condolences on the passing of your father. I am so sorry for the loss. May happy memories be with you during this sad time. Your father leaves a fine legacy in his family and service to our country.
John O’Leary
January 8, 2022
John & Family, George was such a great person, I always enjoyed his visits down the shop. I will miss him dearly.
Paul (Intro-Welding Co.) Retired
Paul Pare
Friend
January 7, 2022
George will truly be missed. He was a colleague, mentor and most of all a friend. He loved the Coast Guard, the home on the lake, but most of all his family. Judy was his rock and while I never met John, I had updates from the time he was a teenager. We shared many interests, mutual friends and experiences. When I was relating a story a few weeks ago about something I had learned to a mutual friend, my friend said, in the words of George Ireland, "That's neat!" I can still see that smile and hear those words. May his memory be for a blessing.
Daniel Sheehan
Friend
January 7, 2022
Jules & Dede Cohen
January 7, 2022
Captain Ireland was a gracious man. I am proud to say, “I was the Captain’s Secretary”. Captain Ireland was a professional, gracious and kind man. In all my years of working, he was the best. Captain Ireland made sure I was able to participate in Coast Guard Day in Newport, the America’s Cup races on the Coast guard cutters. I remember In preparation for his “Change of Command”, Judy made sure everything was perfect. The Coast Guard was the best agency to be part of, there will never be another” Captain Ireland. Rest In Peace” Captain.
June Rocchio Champagne
Coworker
January 7, 2022
Judy and family, I am so very sorry for your loss.
Layanee DeMerchant
Friend
January 7, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to Judy and the rest of the Ireland family on your loss.
Mary MacIntosh
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results