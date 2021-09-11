George H. Myers

Feb. 17, 1940 - Sept. 8, 2021

WEEDSPORT - George H. Myers, 81, of Weedsport, passed away September 8, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Myers was born in Auburn on February 17, 1940 to the late Alonzo and Grace Howard Myers. He previously lived in Jordan, NY and graduated from Jordan High School. George was employed at Jordan and Auburn Wire for 50 years, retiring as a shipping supervisor. He enjoyed old westerns, camping and NASCAR Racing. For several years, George bowled in the Saturday night Gus Dodier Memorial League and Thursday night Men's Fellowship League at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.

George is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (Wilson) Myers; his children: George Myers, Jr. (Cheryl Derbyshire) of Calabasas, CA, Kathy Robinson (Ken Bell) of Highland Ranch, CO and Todd Myers (Laura Zelias) of Fulton, NY; his step children: Michael (Tammy) Harris and Brian (Guadalupe) Dodier Harris and seven grandchildren that he adored: Jimmy Harris, Malcolm Harris, Amiya Robinson, Clara Dodier, Rory Dodier, Reece Dodier and Cecilia Dodier.

Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Myers.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Masks are required for all. Services will immediately follow calling hours at 4:00 p.m. A committal service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

Contributions in George's name can be made to Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Rd., Auburn, NY 13021. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.