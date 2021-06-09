George N. Raymond

OWASCO - George N. Raymond passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021 at the age of 98 with his son by his side. He was born in Rochester, NY and was the son of Mrs. Altie Raymond.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen "Ki" Raymond in 2013. He retired from New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) in 1979 after 37 years. He served proudly in the United States Army Air Corp in WWII where he was a Radar Technician in the Asian and Pacific Theaters including operating radar units on top of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima.

He was a Past Commander and Life Member of the W. Mynderse Rice American Legion Post 97 of Auburn, NY and a current Life Member of the James Harvey Spire American Legion Post 787 in Cicero, NY. He was also a Past Chef De Gar of the Cayuga County Voiture Chapter 1064 of the 40 & 8, and Member of the VFW Post 1975 in Auburn, and a Life Member of the Auburn ELKS Lodge 474.

He was a meticulous man of many talents, not the least of which was his self-taught construction and wood working, and numerous other skills and abilities. He was also a perfectionist in whatever the final product (or activity) was and made sure that it was the best it could possibly be. He made many beautiful things such as furniture, which was primarily for just himself, family and a few friends. He had been an active golfer and member at several area golf courses until an injury several years ago prevented him from ever playing again. He and Ki enjoyed not only golf, but also attending and hosting many social gatherings, and they both very much enjoyed having everyone's company anytime they could.

He is survived by his son Ronald of Cicero, NY; grandson Keith (Jennifer) Raymond; great-granddaughters: Evelyn and Marion Raymond all of OK; step son Jeffery (Cindy) Cole of CO; step daughter Kathie Cole of IL; step grandson Brian (Joanne) Cole of CO; step granddaughter Kaitlyn (Chris) Dubrik and step great-granddaughter Evelyn Dubrik all of MD.

The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation and "thank you" to the staff at Auburn Community Hospital, and Kindred at Home Care of Auburn, NY for all the care, attention, and compassion that they provided and showed George over the course of several years, and also to the Owasco and Fleming Fire Departments for their dedication, service, care, professionalism and response to our several requests for assistance for him. We would also like to thank the personnel of AMR Ambulance who also transported him to the hospital.

At his request, there will be no calling hours, just a family-only grave side service.

Expressions of condolences may be made by visiting whitechapelfh.com

Contributions may be made in his name to the Owasco Fire Department Company #1, 7174 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021, and the Fleming Fire Department Station #1, 6063 West Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021, the Central New York SPCA, 41 Clark Street, Auburn, NY 13021.