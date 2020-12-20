Menu
George A. Smith Jr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

George A. Smith, Jr.

Aug. 10, 1952 - Dec. 13, 2020

AUBURN - George A. Smith, Jr., 68, of Auburn, devoted and beloved husband of Beverley Smith, passed away unexpectedly at Upstate University Hospital on December 13, 2020. Born in Auburn on August 10, 1952, George was the son of the late George Sr. and Laura Mead Smith.

George proudly served in the Marines during Vietnam from 1971-1973. He was previously employed at Snyder McQuay in Auburn for 35 years. George was an avid hunter and enjoyed drag racing, winning numerous awards and trophies for his accomplishments.

George is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Beverley Smith; his daughter, Jenal E.Smith; his four grandchildren; his two great grandchildren; several sisters and step brothers; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held for George on Monday, December 21, 2020 at noon in Fort Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
you are very sorry for your lose. George was a great man. we enjoyed the Saturday night racing with him. he will be missed. Stock racing
James and Marcia stock
December 21, 2020
Beverley, we were saddened to hear about George's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Greg and Diana Sherman
December 21, 2020
Jenal and family, So sorry for your loss! May the peace of God rule and reign in your hearts giving you strength. I pray for love and comfort today and always! Love, Carol
Carol Trzaska
December 20, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 20, 2020
I love you dad
Jenal Smith
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of George passing,forever in our hearts.
Tina and John Sanford
December 20, 2020
