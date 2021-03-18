Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Edward Tehan
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

George E. Tehan

Jan. 9, 1931 - Mar. 15, 2021

AUBURN - George E. Tehan passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Auburn, NY to William H Tehan, II and Georgia (Corning) Tehan.

He grew up on Beach Ave. George established lifelong friendships with Harold Casper and James Walsh, each of whom would go on to be his brothers-in-law as they each married a Krumm sister.

George attended Auburn East High School, running track, graduating in 1948. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy from 1950–1954, during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to the Communications Ship, USS Adirondack (AGC-15) as a Lithographer, LI3, stationed at NATO Maritime Command in Naples, Italy. Upon returning to Auburn, George joined his father in the family business, Tehan Insurance (eventually Cayuga Agency), which he owned and operated with his wife until their retirement in 1993.

George loved spending time with his family and friends. Enjoyed skiing, golfing, sailing, tending to his lawn, traveling, telling a good joke and was fond of ice cream! He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Owasco Country Club, Highland Park Golf Club, and SK Post. He and his wife were also founding members of the Finger Lake Ski Club. George had a philanthropic heart and supported many organizations, especially those for children.

Big George, as he is affectionately referred to by his family, will be deeply missed but his family will remember all the life lessons he imparted to them. He will be dearly missed.

George is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Thomas) O'Donnell, Patricia (Guy) Miller, Andrew (Nancy) Tehan, Catherine Tehan, David (Karen) Tehan; grandchildren: Clare and Thomas O'Donnell, David and Emma Miller, George, John and Matthew Tehan and Patrick, Maire, and Rachel Tehan; his sisters: Nancy Morgan and Barbara O'Brien; sister-in-law Agnes (Sparky) Casper; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Tehan, infant son Gerard Tehan, his parents, longtime companion Polly Hutchinson, siblings: William Tehan III, Mary Hopko, and Lillian Miller, and in-laws Harold Casper, James and Patricia Walsh, Serge Hopko, Wallace Miler, Patrick O'Brien Joseph Morgan, Mabel and Andrew Krumm.

In addition to excellent medical care given by Dr. Keenan and the Veterans Affairs, the family extends their greatest appreciation for the outstanding and compassionate healthcare given by home healthcare aids Christine Hamersley, Michelle Foley, Dave Gibson, Jeanne Hardy, Cindy Matthews, Klaire Woodsworth and Jennifer Stuart.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. -10:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Required Covid guidelines and restrictions will be implemented. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In remembrance of George's life, the family requests omission of flowers and any charitable donations be made to Play Space, ABC Cayuga Inc., 63 Genesee St Suite 1, Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
NY
Mar
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
i had a lot fun with your dad and lee shaw at ballons sorry for your lose
jim muldon
March 25, 2021
Nancy, Andy, Dave and all-- I was sorry to see of George's passing--you are in my thoughts and prayers. Though I'd only met him briefly,,,.he certainly had a twinkle in his eye,
Barbara Gray
March 22, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 20, 2021
When I think of George the phrase "A true gentleman" immediately comes to mind. Soft spoken and kind to everyone. My sincere condolences to the entire family!
Dennis Guzalak
March 20, 2021
Always a gentleman and a friend to our family. Rest In Peace Mr Tehan.
David Newert
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and Prayers to all of the Tehan family.
David and Cathy Sperduti
March 19, 2021
Dear Tehan Family, Our sincerest condolences with Mr. Tehan's passing. Mr. Tehan was a wonderful man who shared his warm personality and generous heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as the Auburn community lost a tremendous asset and your family lost a wonderful man.
Greg Rigby
March 18, 2021
Dave, Andy and family- so sorry about your Dad. Hoping your memories of him fill your heart. With sympathy- Debby McCormick
Debby McCormick
March 18, 2021
Prayers to the Tehen Family
Mike DiMatteo
March 18, 2021
Dear Tehan family, With sincere sympathy and fond remembrance of George. May you all find peace in your happy memories.
John and Suzanne Klink
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results