George H. Ward Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

George H. Ward, Jr.

April 17, 1947 - Jan. 29, 2020

DENVER, NC - George H. Ward, Jr., 72, of Denver, NC (formerly of Auburn) passed away from natural causes on January 29, 2020 in Linhcolnton, NC. Born in Auburn on April 17, 1947 to the late George H. and Fannie D. Ward. He had resided in Denver, NC for the last several years.

Survivors include his brothers: W. Barry Ward (Karen) of Denver, NC and Joseph H. Ward, Sr. (Sandy) of Oklahoma City, OK; nieces: Clair Ward, Jamie Harris; and nephews: Joseph Ward, Jr. and Steven Ward. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fort Hill Cemetery (Fairmont Section).

Georgie was a kind, loving soul who was loved by everyone he met.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery (Fairmont Section
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ward Family, I fondly recall your brother George when we visited your parents at their home on Owasco Lake. Your brother George was abt a year plus older than myself. It was about the 1956-59 time frame. Your George was a kind happy soul. My condolences to all your family. Sincerely, Patricia Ward Welty [Dau of Raymond Ward, grdau of Alden and Clara Ward. Our ancestors, John S. Ward and Zaccheus Ward were brothers.]
Patricia Ward Welty (dau of Raymond Ward, gr dau of Alden Ward.
Family
July 13, 2021
It was very sad to have heard about the passing of George Ward, I worked with him at Cayuga- Seneca ARC on 180 N. Street in Auburn, If the machine George was operating wouldn´t work he would give that machine a talking to until the machine did what George wanted, all of us at Seneca Cayuga Arc will miss him & keep George in our memories forever.
Jill Grobelny
Friend
June 21, 2021
Barry, so sorry to hear about Georgie. He was really a nice person. He had a good life and you took really good care of him. R.I.P. Georgie. He will be missed by so many.
Tom Giltner
Friend
June 20, 2021
Soooo sorry to hear about your brother George. My thoughts are with you.
David A Siracusa
Other
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss... makes me think back all those years ago when we were growing up together on East genesee st and then later when I lived next to your mom and dad AND George on east lake road.... may they all Rest In Peace.
George Kerstetter
Friend
June 18, 2021
Very sorry for your loss, and I remember him as a very kind and loving person!
Paul Viggiano
School
June 17, 2021
Berry & Karen we are so sorry for your loss. We know what a big part of your live George was.
Pam & Don
June 17, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. keeping you in our thoughts and prayers
The Semples
June 17, 2021
Barry and Karen, Our condolences to you and your family.
Wayne and Colleen Smith
June 17, 2021
