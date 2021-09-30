Gerald Shaw

Jan. 16, 1915 - Sept. 24, 2021

NILES - Gerald Shaw, 106, of Rockefeller Road, Niles, left his earthly home to be reunited with his savior and his wife and soul mate, Ada (Rosecrans) Shaw on September 24, 2021. Gerald was born on January 16, 1915 in Summerhill, NY. He was the son of Claude and Bertha (Peacock) Shaw. At the time of his passing, he was the oldest living citizen in the Town of Niles.

In 1941, Gerald enlisted in the Army with his three brothers, Everett, Kenneth and Wilfred Shaw. He served in India and North Africa during World War II. Upon his return he married Ada on January 26, 1946. They were married for 67 years until Ada's passing on April 21, 2013. After his return from the service, he began his farming career. He retired from farming at the age of 64 enabling Gerald and Ada to enjoy winters in Arizona for 25 years.

Even though Gerald and Ada didn't have any children, their lives were full of friends and family who enjoyed card games, endless stories and wonderful meals with the couple. Friends often made the Shaw home a destination on their trips, staying for multiple days of good times and laughter. Gerald was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Moravia and the Niles Senior Citizens.

Gerald was known as a quiet hard working gentleman. He worked his own cash crop farm for more than 30 years. There are pictures of Gerald independently painting his barns at the age of 97. His garden produced vegetables not only for his household but for many others that he shared with.

Gerald is survived by his nephew George "Bill" Wagner and his niece Kathy Crum; also surviving are: Gloria Jackson, Violet Phillips, Yvonne Rosecrans and Elaine Huschle, his nieces by marriage; "special friends and neighbors": Wayne and Susie Blann; along with many lifelong friends and extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Vivian Shaw Wagner, and his brothers Everett, Kenneth and Wilfred Shaw.

Calling hours will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Moravia. A funeral service will be held at the church at 2:00 PM. The burial with military honors will be held following the service at Sand Hill Cemetery. A reception to honor Gerald will follow at the church at the conclusion of the burial.

Memorial contributions can be made to Four Town First Aid Squad or the First Baptist Church of Moravia.

Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.