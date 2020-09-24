Geraldine Anderson Hogan Oct. 15, 1947 - Sept. 21, 2020 AUBURN - Geraldine "Jerry" Hogan loving wife and mother of three boys, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 72, peacefully surrounded by her family after a short illness at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Jerry was born on October 15, 1947 in Auburn to Mary Gasparro Anderson and Alvin Anderson Sr. Jerry was a graduate of West High school and married her high school sweetheart, Art Hogan in 1966. Together they raised their three boys in a home they built together in 1972. Jerry organized many "Emerson Park Lake Dance Reunions" in the early 2000's and in the 1980s she helped provide leadership to the Auburn Boys and Girls baseball league. She worked at Sears as a sales associate for 18 years and loved helping reoccurring clients make new purchases. After retirement for the last five years she worked part-time at Lowes in Auburn where she loved interacting with old friends and old school classmates. Jerry loved to travel, spending time with family and friends. She loved a good laugh. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Andy (Michelle) Hogan, Artie (Cyndie) Hogan, Shawn (Jennifer) Hogan. She will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren: Michael (Malorey) Hogan, Mitchell Hogan, Kenzie Hogan, Phillip (Michaela) Zerrillo, Dillion Couturier, Devin, Skylar and Jenna Hogan; four great-grandchildren: Cassidy and Garvin Arthur Hogan, David and Juliana Zerrillo. She was predeceased her loving husband, Art Hogan in 2001; parents, Mary Gasparro Anderson, Alvin Anderson Sr. and her brother, Alvin Anderson in 2015; in-laws, Art and Alberta Hogan. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Seanie Couturier in 1999. Special thank you to her dear friend, Margaret Collard who helped take care of Jerry during her last few months. The laughter, love and tears you both shared for over 20 year was truly a blessing to Jerry and her family. Those that may desire we kindly ask that a donation be made in Geraldine Hogan name to Hospice Of The Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. They were such a blessing to her family during her final days. A graveside service will be held at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, in St Joseph's Cemetery with the Reverend James Enright officiating. On Saturday calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St., Auburn, NY prior to services at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please remember a face mask and social distancing guidelines.