Glenn G. Herrington

PORT BYRON - Glenn G. Herrington, 76, of Port Byron, passed away September 18, 2021. He is survived by his siblings: Audrey (George) Benda of Florida, Iva Bankart of Virginia and Norman (Patty) Herrington of Parishville, NY; his sister-in-law, Robin Herrington of Port Byron and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be at a time to be announced. Leave condolences at cremationservicesofcny.com.