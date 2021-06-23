Menu
Gloria J. Pierce
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
New Comer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Syracuse, NY

Gloria J. Pierce

April 24, 1945 - June 19, 2021

BUSHNELL - Gloria J. Pierce passed away on June 19th after a brief illness. She was an avid football fan. Gloria was a kind and loving woman who not only took care of her family but friends as well. So in her honor, in lieu of flowers please do a random act of kindness in her name and spread joy in the world just as she did to anyone around her.

Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Betty and LeRoy Walters and her sister, Rose DeGroff.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Pierce; children: Tammy (Roger) Marshall, Doreen Gourlay, Wayne (Deborah Mann) Pierce, Betty (Joshua Virgil) DeLuna; grandchildren: Robert (Sally) Marshall, Rachel Marshall, Darrell Knapp, Samantha Knapp, Morgan Pierce, Jessica (Joshua) DeLuna-Phillips and James DeLuna, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Renee Marshall, Tabitha Knapp, Nora Phillips, Emilia Philips and Endora Kanpp; brother, Wayne Walters and several nieces, nephews and other "adopted children".

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, 1-4 p.m. at Locke Fire House.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Locke Fire House
NY
Funeral services provided by:
New Comer Funeral Home
