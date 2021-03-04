Gloria J. Shrodi

ROCHESTER - Gloria J. Shrodi, age 73, of Rochester passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by family.

Gloria was pre-deceased by her husband John P. Shrodi, sister-in-law, Eleanor Vella; nephew, Richard Vella.

Gloria is survived by brother-in-law, Francis Vella; sister-in-law, Louise (Frank Armon) Shrodi, Lawrence (Terry) Shrodi; nephews: Paul (Christine) Vella; Denis (Rebecca) Vella; nieces: Francine (John) Julian; Karen Vella; three grand nieces; and four grand nephews; cousins in Auburn.

Gloria was born and raised in Auburn, NY. She was a school crossing guard for West Irondequoit School District. Gloria was a member of the Polish Falcons of America and Club Director of Nest 52, Rochester, NY.

Gloria and family would like to extend their deepest Thank You to friends, Pat Kaleta, Peter and Marcy Benvenuto, Judy Zydel, Dr. Eugene Toy and staff, UR Medicine Home Care, and Michelle and Friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10 AM at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Irondequoit Police Department/School Crossing Guards in her memory.

