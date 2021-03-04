Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria J. Shrodi
FUNERAL HOME
Paul W. Harris Funeral Home - Rochester
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY

Gloria J. Shrodi

ROCHESTER - Gloria J. Shrodi, age 73, of Rochester passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by family.

Gloria was pre-deceased by her husband John P. Shrodi, sister-in-law, Eleanor Vella; nephew, Richard Vella.

Gloria is survived by brother-in-law, Francis Vella; sister-in-law, Louise (Frank Armon) Shrodi, Lawrence (Terry) Shrodi; nephews: Paul (Christine) Vella; Denis (Rebecca) Vella; nieces: Francine (John) Julian; Karen Vella; three grand nieces; and four grand nephews; cousins in Auburn.

Gloria was born and raised in Auburn, NY. She was a school crossing guard for West Irondequoit School District. Gloria was a member of the Polish Falcons of America and Club Director of Nest 52, Rochester, NY.

Gloria and family would like to extend their deepest Thank You to friends, Pat Kaleta, Peter and Marcy Benvenuto, Judy Zydel, Dr. Eugene Toy and staff, UR Medicine Home Care, and Michelle and Friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10 AM at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Irondequoit Police Department/School Crossing Guards in her memory.

To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul W. Harris Funeral Home - Rochester
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Paul W. Harris Funeral Home - Rochester.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gloria Shrodi. She was a wonderful volunteer to Irondequoit Senior Ministry and Good Samaritan Transportation for many years. Was a delight and caring person to all who knew her. May Gloria Rest in Peace in the arms of the Lord.
Georgiana (Gigi) Bondi
Coworker
March 7, 2021
Will miss your visits, your humor and your laugh...
Jerry and Joan Long
March 5, 2021
A dear friend of 50 years and a constant pest. Her parents entrusted me as her guardian angel when she moved from Auburn to join her husband Jack who came before her to find a place for them to live while taking a job with Xerox Corp..
Art Streb
Friend
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results