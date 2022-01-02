Grace Ellen (Marz) Martin

GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Grace Ellen (Marz) Martin, 98, passed peacefully in December of 2021, in Green Valley, AZ. She was born in Auburn, NY, to George Marz and Catherine (Harvey) Marz. Grace lived at the Whitehead Farm on Beech Tree Road, went to the one-room school house on Canoga Road and graduated from Union Springs High School.

Grace married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Martin, during World War II. After the war, they built a home next door to his mother and father in Half Acre, west of Auburn. They moved to Camillus, NY in 1958 and retired to Green Valley, AZ in 1975. Gerald passed away in 1976.

Grace and Gerald have three daughters: Kathryn, Lynnette and Louise. Grace has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Grace outlived three original church buildings in her long life: the Wall Street Church in Auburn, NY (demolished), the Half Acre Church (rebuilt now after a fire), and the original Fairmount Community Church (moved). Grace helped build a new church as a Charter Member of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, AZ.

Since her time growing up on a farm, Grace has loved plants and gardening. She worked for several florists and created a desert garden in her Arizona yard. Grace loved watching the wild animals and birds that came to visit her desert oasis.

Her motto was, "Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other gold".