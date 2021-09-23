Grace A. VanOrman

June 6, 1924 - Sept. 19, 2021

LEDYARD - Grace A. VanOrman, 97, of Ledyard, passed away on September 19, 2021 in Auburn.

Born June 6, 1924 in Auburn, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Lula (Baldwin) Avery. A lifelong area resident, Grace was primarily a homemaker, and she had worked over the years in housekeeping for Wells College and in the gift shop at the Aurora Inn.

Grace is survived by her sons, James (Patricia), Frederick (fiance, Carla), Steven (Michele), and Scott VanOrman; nine grandchildren: Brian (Debbie), Matthew (Molly), and Philip (Kara) VanOrman, Sara Hagan (Chris), Alicia Chiles (Rob), Peter, Linsey, and Daniel VanOrman, and Lyrae Hlywa (Tim); ten great-grandchildren: Mason, Michael, Madlyn, Lucas, Zachary, Jackson, Christian, Keegan, Amber, and Eric; and a sister, Eva Sweazey.

In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth VanOrman; a daughter, Sandra VanOrman; a grandson, Jeffrey VanOrman; nine siblings; and her companion, Ed Maley.

Friends may call from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa, with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, P.O. Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139. Due to current circumstances, facial coverings are respectfully required at the funeral home.