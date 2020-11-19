Gregory Joseph Goss

June 20, 1956 - Nov. 11, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Gregory Joseph Goss, of Weedsport, died unexpectedly at the age of 64 on November 11, 2020. He was born in Rochester on June 20, 1956.

He grew up in Weedsport with his parents Francis (Bud) and Rita Goss and sister Gretchen Pfitzner. He was a graduate of Cayuga Community College. He met and married his wife, Susan (Fohs) Goss. They settled in Weedsport across from his childhood home where they raised their daughter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending weekends on Cayuga Lake with family and friends. Although technically retired, Greg continued working as an employee at Bass Pro Shops which was the perfect end to his work career. Greg also spent the summers volunteering his time at Camp Columbus where he taught the campers to fish.

Greg was a loving son, husband, father, and a compassionate and caring friend. Greg is survived by his wife, Sue Goss; his daughter, Callie (Michael) Goss-LaBarbera; his mother, Rita Goss; his sister, Gretchen (Guenter) Pfitzner; a number of nieces and nephews; and his "granddogger", Luna.

Greg was predeceased by his father, Francis "Bud" Goss.

A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Greg's memory to: Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South Street, Weedsport, NY 13166 or St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.