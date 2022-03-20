Menu
Gregory Paul Panek
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

Gregory Paul Panek

June 5, 1946 – March 15, 2022

AUBURN - On March 15, 2022, Gregory Paul Panek of Auburn, NY passed away in the comfort of his home. He was 75 years old.

Greg was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late John and Stephanie Sroka Panek. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School. He was a hard working dairy/cash crop farmer and a skilled landscaper, carpenter, mechanic and mason. He was a former Sennett Town councilman, and a Sennett Volunteer firefighter. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and SU Basketball teams.

Greg's love for family and adoration for his grandchildren was second to none. He enjoyed hearing about their sports and activities, and attended whenever possible. Greg's specialties were homemade soup and oatmeal cookies.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Dumas) Panek; his children: Sarah (Mark) Burlingame, Laura (Nick) Ballou, Scott (Tina) Panek and John (Bridgette) Panek; his brother, Bill (Nadine) Panek; sister-in-law, Patricia Panek; his grandchildren: Nolan, Mitchell, Celina, Ryan, Liam, Aidan, Tristan, and Zoe plus his sweet dog, Abby Doo.

Besides his parents, John and Stephanie (Sroka) Panek, he was predeceased by his brother, Tom Panek.

Friends are invited to call from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State Street.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Please consider planting a tree or a plant, taking a scenic country ride or enjoying a sweet desert in his honor.

To leave a condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Thank you for all your labor to help grow our Community. We appreciate the hard work and time you gave to this area ! God Bless
Mr.David T. Rabuano Sr.
Family
March 21, 2022
