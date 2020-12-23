Menu
Haydee Miralles DeMaso
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Haydee Miralles DeMaso

Nov. 13, 1931 - Dec. 19, 2020

Haydee Miralles DeMaso, 89, of Auburn, passed away on December 19, 2020. Haydee was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela on November 13, 1931, the daughter of Catalina Esteban Gil and Juan Bautista Miralles Salas.

She worked several years at TRW, then volunteered at Auburn Memorial Hospital and Cayuga County Nursing Home. She was also a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn.

She loved music especially from her parents' ancestral birthplace in Barcelona, Spain. She played castanets, sang, and danced flamenco. She also loved Cuban and Latin boleros and sang them beautifully. Haydee was a very kind and generous person with a wonderful, happy personality and cared for others more than herself.

Haydee is survived by her three sons: John (Anna) DeMaso, Joseph (Maria) DeMaso and James (Patricia) DeMaso; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She has a very large family in Venezuela and Spain as well. Haydee is preceded in death by her husband, August DeMaso, and grandson, Thomas DeMaso.

We would like to thank the staff at the Iroquois Nursing Home that took such wonderful care of her during her time there.

The memorial services are private. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Haydee's memory can be made to a charity of your choice.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 23, 2020.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Haydee was my friend for many years. I met her at TRW, came to visit at her home ant the Boyle Center She was a very kind and caring lady She was also loved by many
Sharon Ross
December 28, 2020
She was a great lady loved working next to her at try she always sang
Trudy sweeney
December 26, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Haydee was an amazing person. She worked with my mom for years at TRW and then I saw here at the Cayuga County Nursing Home when I worked there. I looked forward to seeing Haydee when she visited, she was kind, caring & loved life. She had a way about her that always made me smile. R.I.P.
Kathy Wilde
December 25, 2020
John and Family, I am very sorry for your loss.
Pat Marren
December 23, 2020
