Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel J. Brundage
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Hazel J. Brundage

Nov. 10, 1923 - Dec. 14, 2020

Hazel J. Brundage, passed away after a long fulfilling life, on Monday December 14, 2020.

Hazel is survived by her son, Harry (Linda) Brundage; grandchildren: Josh (Trista) Brundage and Melissa (Chuck) David; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Brundage in 1985; her parents; and four siblings.

Hazel was born on November 10, 1923 in Ruffsdale, PA to her parents Elgie and Linnie Scott. She retired in 1982 from Columbia Rope after 27 years of service.

Hazel was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed the sunshine, being outside with her flowers, and in her garden. She was a baker, famous for her chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin rolls. During colder weather, she would knit countless sweaters, gloves, and Christmas stockings for family and friends. Hazel also enjoyed taking day trips to the casinos and will be remembered by many for her kitchen "candy" drawer.

Hazel was a friend to all she encountered and lived a wonderful and full life. Her family will be forever grateful to the staff of The Commons on St. Anthony for their dedicated and compassionate care given to Hazel during her time there.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions are made in Hazel's memory to the Port Byron Fire Department or the Port Byron Food Pantry.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
With our deepest Sympathy for the loss of your beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great and Great Great grandmother. She was a very special and kind lady and we will remember her always. So sorry for your loss.
Mr. and Mrs Thomas Pilat
December 19, 2020
Harry, So sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.
Chris Ruschak
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results