Hazel J. Brundage

Nov. 10, 1923 - Dec. 14, 2020

Hazel J. Brundage, passed away after a long fulfilling life, on Monday December 14, 2020.

Hazel is survived by her son, Harry (Linda) Brundage; grandchildren: Josh (Trista) Brundage and Melissa (Chuck) David; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Brundage in 1985; her parents; and four siblings.

Hazel was born on November 10, 1923 in Ruffsdale, PA to her parents Elgie and Linnie Scott. She retired in 1982 from Columbia Rope after 27 years of service.

Hazel was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed the sunshine, being outside with her flowers, and in her garden. She was a baker, famous for her chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin rolls. During colder weather, she would knit countless sweaters, gloves, and Christmas stockings for family and friends. Hazel also enjoyed taking day trips to the casinos and will be remembered by many for her kitchen "candy" drawer.

Hazel was a friend to all she encountered and lived a wonderful and full life. Her family will be forever grateful to the staff of The Commons on St. Anthony for their dedicated and compassionate care given to Hazel during her time there.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions are made in Hazel's memory to the Port Byron Fire Department or the Port Byron Food Pantry.