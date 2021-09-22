Heinz Weiler

AUBURN - Heinz Weiler, 72 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Attendorn, Germany the son of the late Paul and Irma Weiler and had resided in the Auburn area for most of his life. Heinz previously worked for the former Alco Cpmpany for several years. He would work with the law firms of Weinstein and later Williams and Bushman for more than 30 years combined. Heinz also served as a local processor for over 30 years.

He currently was the owner of the family run CNY Gutter Company in Auburn. Heinz was an avid golfer, enjoying his many rounds of golf with fellow friend Kosta. He also liked an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. He was most happy spending time with his family and loved the many rides over the years with his wife and children to various locations in the area. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paulette (Kocur) Weiler of Auburn; four children: Michele Debish of FL, Paul Weiler and his fiance, Donna Pollard of Cayuga; twin sons: Tim (Renee) Weiler and Tom Weiler, all of Auburn; five grandchildren: Breana "sweets", Justin, Thomas, Tom, Kendra; several great- grandchildren; a brother, Klaus Weiler; two sisters-in-law: Gloria (Gene) Hockeborn, Patricia Dalymple and fiance, Tim Hampton; as well as several nieces; nephews; cousins and his beloved canine friend, Ziggy.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Crystal Leubner and son-in-law, Tom Debish.

Calling hours for family and friends is this Friday, from 4-7:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop.