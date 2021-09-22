Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Heinz Weiler
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Heinz Weiler

AUBURN - Heinz Weiler, 72 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Attendorn, Germany the son of the late Paul and Irma Weiler and had resided in the Auburn area for most of his life. Heinz previously worked for the former Alco Cpmpany for several years. He would work with the law firms of Weinstein and later Williams and Bushman for more than 30 years combined. Heinz also served as a local processor for over 30 years.

He currently was the owner of the family run CNY Gutter Company in Auburn. Heinz was an avid golfer, enjoying his many rounds of golf with fellow friend Kosta. He also liked an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. He was most happy spending time with his family and loved the many rides over the years with his wife and children to various locations in the area. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paulette (Kocur) Weiler of Auburn; four children: Michele Debish of FL, Paul Weiler and his fiance, Donna Pollard of Cayuga; twin sons: Tim (Renee) Weiler and Tom Weiler, all of Auburn; five grandchildren: Breana "sweets", Justin, Thomas, Tom, Kendra; several great- grandchildren; a brother, Klaus Weiler; two sisters-in-law: Gloria (Gene) Hockeborn, Patricia Dalymple and fiance, Tim Hampton; as well as several nieces; nephews; cousins and his beloved canine friend, Ziggy.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Crystal Leubner and son-in-law, Tom Debish.

Calling hours for family and friends is this Friday, from 4-7:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Tim/ Tom, Very sorry for your loss. I would have liked to attend Wake but had surgery on 9/20.
Mr. Gucciardi
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your great loss. My heart goes out to U n the family.
Jeanne lewis
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dear Paulette and family, Was so very sorry to learn of Heinz passing. I have known Heinz since the early 90's as he handled many process servings for the Boyle firm when I worked there and then in recent years coming into the courthouse with paperwork for various firms. Always had a smile and sometimes a joke or two. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Myra Madden, Surrogate Court Clerk
Myra Madden, Surrogate Court
September 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was a good man always with a great smile
John Tardibone
Friend
September 25, 2021
You are much loved and will be missed dearly R.I.P Heinz.
Lisa Redden
September 25, 2021
my deepest condolences to Heinz's family- his witty sense of humor will be missed- I loved how Heinz always asked about my girls- until we meet again my friend ........
Muffy
September 24, 2021
Timmy,,Tommy, Paul im so sorry to hear about Heinz he was a great guy. You guys have gained an amazing angel. I'm so sorry for your families loss my prayers are with you all.
Christina church
September 24, 2021
RIP Heinz Weiler was my big brother protector at school. He was a big boy.
Kenneth Kapcha
September 24, 2021
Sad to hear of Heinz's passing. I've known the Weilers since they came to Auburn. Always hung out with Klaus. Then in later years did business with & became friends with Tim & Tom. Your family is in my thoughts & may the Lord bless Heinz.
Brian Hester
September 22, 2021
I am so so sorry to heard about Heinz He was a wonderful Person I saw Heinz everyday I worked at the Country Office Building and the Hpo building he also had a great smile on his face every day I always look forward to seeing him he would call me and said Bill come here come here and I knew he was going to tell me a joke he made me laugh so hard he again made my day more people should be like him so my condolences to all the Weiler Family he will be in my prayers every night and in my heart forever RIP Heinz
Bill Connors
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, your Dad was a great man and will be sorely missed, again I'm sorry.
Bob Wilzinski
September 22, 2021
Heinz-you will be missed!
Patti McCarthy
September 22, 2021
Heinz was always moving, a hard worker, and Great Family Man .. He will be missed by many, God Bless his Family.
David Rabuano
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paulette, We are so sorry for the loss of your husband & father of your children.
Pam ( Walter ) Edwards
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Viggiano
September 22, 2021
Dear Paulette and family, I knew Heinz from a business relationship point of view. He was always a matter of fact and did his job well. I'm certain he'll be missed not just by family but for all of us who trusted Heinz to handle those professional tasks that Heinz handled so professionally and efficiently. Heinz was a great man in his principles and his profession as well as a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Greg Rigby
September 22, 2021
To Paulette, Paulie, Timmy & Tommy: Just to let you know that I consider it a privilege to have known your husband and Dad. He was a great guy, good friend and hard-working. We had a lot of fun working together. All I could think of when I heard he had passed is that David must have needed him for something and Heinz was right there, as always. He will be missed a lot.
Jeanne Tokarz Good
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results