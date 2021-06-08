Helen Cuddeback

Jan. 8, 1924 - June 4, 2021

SKANEATELES - Helen Cuddeback of 38A Skaneateles, died at Auburn Community Hospital on June 4, 2021 at the age of 97. Although she had been victorious thru many health concerns previously including the loss of a leg to diabetes several years ago, she was unable to recover from the loss of her life-long companion and husband of 79 years, Howard L. Cuddeback who passed in January.

Born January 8, 1924 to Lydia and Frederick Eberhardt, Sr. on their small farm on Valentine Rd., in Owasco, Helen was one of seven girls and three boys who taught their parents, having come from Switzerland, to speak English. Neighbors will recall the beautiful singing and yodeling which could be heard through the hills as the Brown Swiss cows were called to the barn for milking. Helen is survived by her three younger sisters, Evelyn (Ed) Murray, Loraine Denman, and Joanne Bell.

Married right out of high school, Helen worked side by side with Howard on the family farms in Niles where they raised their five children. Everyone learned to play the piano and had many working projects around the farm. Helen enjoyed fishing and deer hunting and bowling with friends on the Cuddeback Team; but her favorite sport was "mowing lawns". She was an excellent gardener and had a green thumb for growing vegetables and flowers which she canned or froze.

She loved dancing with her husband at family weddings, even though she had been up most of the night before finishing off a three tier wedding cake, hand made with love.

When Helen wasn't baking a batch of cookies or a delicious apple pie, enjoyed by many a hired farm hand, she was building a beautiful afghan for a family member. Helen served for 25 plus years as 4-H leader, Red Cross Volunteer, Charter Member for New Hope Auxiliary and the Dorcas Rebecca Lodge.

Helen also gathered the family together for chicken bbqs at the lake, she will be greatly missed by the family she and Howard created. Two sons: Richard (Mary Hunt), Steven (Teri Coulson); three daughters: Jean (Robert) Conklin, Rose (Larry) Roser, Mary Anne (Skip) Ryerson; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grand-children; and 16 great-great grandchildren.

Celebration of Helen's life and burial will take place Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Owasco Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be sent to New Hope Fire Dept., 5947 New Hope Rd., Moravia, NY 13118.