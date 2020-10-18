Helen L. Fennessy Bush

AUBURN - Helen L. Fennessy Bush, 87 of Bluefield Manor, Auburn died October 11, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn to the late Henry and Clara Simon Fennessy, Helen worked as a Nurses Aide at Seneca Falls Hospital and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

She is survived by her five sons: Kenneth Jr. of CA, Richard and his wife, Sue of VA, Paul and his wife, Sharon of NC, Douglas and his wife, Karen of Rochester and John and his wife, Jennifer of TX; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth in 2011.

Memorial services and entombment for Helen will be conducted in the spring, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn.