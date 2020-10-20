Helen R. Graney

AUBURN - A Memorial Mass for Helen R. Graney, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Helen a lifelong Auburnian passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Her family wishes to Thank the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living for the excellent care and comfort she received.

A graduate of Holy Family High School, Helen was a forty five year employee, as an operator of the New York Telephone Company. A member of the Telephone Pioneers retirement club. Helen had an infectious smile, always putting others first, was an avid reader, who loved the time spent with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was member of St. Alphonsus Church, and the Altar & Rosary Society at St. Alphonsus.

Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Burger; a son, Robert Graney and her husband of fifty seven years, Joseph Graney.

Surviving children: David J. Graney, Joseph M. (Joelle) Graney, Mary E. (Lawrence) Church, son in law, Thomas Burger, all of Auburn, daughter in law, Katherine Graney, Florida; Grandchildren: Cynthia Graney (Scott Shaft), Mary Viola (Nicholas), Michael Graney, Lawrence Church (Gillian), Joseph Church (Michaela), Brian Church (Jen VanArsdale); six great grandchildren several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by siblings: Elizabeth Kelly, Mary Ambrose Sr. of Mercy, Dorothy Bowen, John Rogers and their parents, Philip and Catherine Lenane Rogers.

Memorials may be remembered to St Alphonsus Food Pantry, 10 Lewis St., Auburn, NY 13021. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St Auburn NY