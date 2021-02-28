Menu
Henry H. Margretta Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Henry H. Margretta, Sr.

AUBURN - Henry H. Margretta, Sr., of Auburn passed away peacefully February 16, 2021 at The Commons.

He was born in Niagara Falls, the son of the late Frank and Geneva ( Wilgus) Margretta.

Hank worked for many years at the Miller Bottling Plant in Sennett. Hank was well loved and loved well. He had very few complaints in life, except onions and hazelnut coffee. Hank enjoyed wine, women and song. He also loved the sun, motorcycles, the beach, camping, playing golf and garage sales. Hank had a knack for stretching his fixed income. Hank couldn't wait for tomorrow to come, because he knew he always got a little better looking. His laid back attitude and warm smile will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Jackie, Frank, Tracy, Hank, Jr., Angie, Joey, Becky, Josh and Zana; brothers: Frank and David; sister Barbara; step-children: Artie, Todd, Jason, Matt, Kristy Lynn, and Travis. He also leaves four ex-wives; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews .

In addition to his parents, Hank was also predeceased by sisters, Ruth Ann, Carol, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Lindy and Trudy and wife Barb.

There are no services at this time. A celebration of Hank's life will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers , please show appreciation to those you love now and often.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 28, 2021.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
love and miss you dad!!
Tracy Westfall
Family
February 22, 2022
RIP Uncle Hank You Will Forever Be In My Heart.
Aimee Vanderhoof-Rodriguez
Family
March 4, 2021
Will love and miss you forever dad!
Tracy Westfall
Family
March 4, 2021
I love and miss you was glad you came to see me I pr rest in peace brother
Barbara
Brother
March 3, 2021
