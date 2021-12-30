Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry "Hank" Stanhope
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY

Henry "Hank" Stanhope

Sept. 8, 1961 - Dec. 27, 2021

BATH - Henry "Hank" Stanhope, 60, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca, NY on September 8, 1961 the son Frances (Turi) and John Stanhope.

Hank grew up in Kings Ferry, NY. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High School and Alfred State College.

Hank worked at Smith's Auto Body for 29 years.

Hank was an avid bowler with 3-300 games his latest was at the 2019 NYS Elk Tournament.

He was a life time member of the Bath Elks. He was a USBC Bowling member. Hank raced 600 Micro sprint cars, was a member of NRA and was a Miami Dolphin fan.

He is survived by his wife Sharon (Dugo McKinley); children: Robert (Sara Becker) Stanhope, Alan (Angelica Rodriguez) Stanhope, Robert (Kayla Cummings) McKinley, Kristen and Galen Stone, Grechen and Dean Swan; grandchildren: Mayson Stanhope, Julian Stone, Kolyn, Kaydence and Cole McKinley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Alan (Josette) Stuart, Sue Dugo of Watkins Glen, Charles (Linette) Dugo, Robert (Julie) Dugo Jeffery and Dan (Val) Dugo; and many friends.

FACE MASKS ARE MANDATED TO ENTER THE FUNERAL HOME.

Calling hours are being observed on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath with an Elks Service at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Maple City Bowl Junior Bowlers Scholarship for a Tournament Fund in Hank's name, 7580 Seneca Street, North Hornell, NY 14842.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street, Bath, NY
Jan
2
Service
5:00p.m.
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street, Bath, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bond-Davis Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I work at Airgas and for 22 years I have talked to Hank often. Hank was alway upbeat and positive, he made me laugh so many times. I will truly miss talking to him. Hank's family is in our prayers.
Peggy Humphrey
Work
January 11, 2022
Our condolences to the entire family. Hank was a great man and will be missed by so many.
Shannon, Schuyler & Alex Goltry
January 2, 2022
Sharon, so sorry for your loss. Hugs
Elizabeth Packer
Other
December 31, 2021
Sharon my sympathy and prayers go out to you and your family...It is so hard to lose someone you love..I hope you have many good memories to help you through this difficult time
Liz Paradiso
December 30, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember Henry when he was younger and lived in King Ferry . Sending prayers for you and your family
Vicki Sheils
December 30, 2021
So Sorry for your loss...Mike & Lois Palermo
Lois a Palermo
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results