Henry "Hank" Stanhope

Sept. 8, 1961 - Dec. 27, 2021

BATH - Henry "Hank" Stanhope, 60, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca, NY on September 8, 1961 the son Frances (Turi) and John Stanhope.

Hank grew up in Kings Ferry, NY. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High School and Alfred State College.

Hank worked at Smith's Auto Body for 29 years.

Hank was an avid bowler with 3-300 games his latest was at the 2019 NYS Elk Tournament.

He was a life time member of the Bath Elks. He was a USBC Bowling member. Hank raced 600 Micro sprint cars, was a member of NRA and was a Miami Dolphin fan.

He is survived by his wife Sharon (Dugo McKinley); children: Robert (Sara Becker) Stanhope, Alan (Angelica Rodriguez) Stanhope, Robert (Kayla Cummings) McKinley, Kristen and Galen Stone, Grechen and Dean Swan; grandchildren: Mayson Stanhope, Julian Stone, Kolyn, Kaydence and Cole McKinley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Alan (Josette) Stuart, Sue Dugo of Watkins Glen, Charles (Linette) Dugo, Robert (Julie) Dugo Jeffery and Dan (Val) Dugo; and many friends.

Calling hours are being observed on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath with an Elks Service at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Maple City Bowl Junior Bowlers Scholarship for a Tournament Fund in Hank's name, 7580 Seneca Street, North Hornell, NY 14842.