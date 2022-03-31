Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hilda E. Beyor
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sennett Federated Church
Send Flowers

Hilda E. (Smith) Beyor

Nov. 6, 1929 - March 27, 2022

SENNETT - Hilda E. (Smith) Beyor, 92, of Grant Avenue Road, Sennett, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Auburn, November 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Grant) Smith. She was a graduate of Weedsport Central and Auburn Business School.

She worked for many years and retired as a Window Clerk with the United States Post Office, Auburn. Hilda was a member of the Sennett Fire Department Auxiliary for more than 65 years, Treasurer of the Sennett Rural Cemetery, and a life member and past Treasurer of the Sennett Federated Church, where she served on several boards.

In addition to enjoying knitting, reading, gardening, sudoku and puzzles, Hilda cherished her years spent vacationing in Clayton and the time spent with her loving family.

She is survived by her children: David Beyor (Debra), Kathleen Woodworth (DeLos), Terry Beyor (Sharon) and Susan Weller (Allen); 10 grandchildren: Kelsey Beyor (Mike Filice), Katy Beyor, Corey Woodworth, Claire Woodworth, Gregory Weller (Lindsey Gerstenslager), Jennifer Conroy (Erik), Tracy Gurda (Wayne), Stacy Larson (Vaughn), Nikki Shutter and Richard Shutter; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Sylvia Wilson and Philip Smith (Betty); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Hilda is predeceased by her husband Bernard Beyor; daughter Linda; sister Harriet; and nephews Bradley Wilson, Harold Surdam and John "Jack" Surdam.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Noon in the Sennett Federated Church. Calling hours will be conducted prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the church. Burial in Sennett Rural Cemetery, will take place at a later date.

Contributions may be made in memory of Hilda to the Sennett Fire Department or the Sennett Federated Church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sennett Federated Church
NY
Apr
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Sennett Federated Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.