Hollis Fay Butler

Aug. 6, 1949 - Oct. 2, 2020

AUBURN - Hollis Fay Butler, 71, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 2, 2020 while surrounded by her family, after battling stage 4 ovarian cancer for nearly 5 years. She was born August 6, 1949 in Auburn, NY to the late William and Madeline Holmes Sliter. She was known for her crafts, puzzles, summer-time canning, little league baseball, and having a house full of neighborhood kids. She retired from Lowes Home Improvement.

Hollis is survived by her brother, William (Barb) Sliter; sisters: Eunice Greene and Katherine Sliter; son, John Butler Jr.; daughters: Julie Butler, Joanne Butler and Jennfier (Dane) Butler-LeMaire; three grandchildren: Shelby (fiancé, Paige Petrie) Freligh, Craig Freligh and Kiara LeMaire.

In addition to her parents, Hollis was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Smith and brothers-in-law, Joe Smith and John Greene.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 3 Park Street, Port Byron, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hollis's name to the Matthew House,43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, Hospice of Central NY, 900 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088, UR Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute, 511W. Washington Street, Geneva, 14456 or Meals on Wheels of Cayuga County, 149 Genesee Street, Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021.