Howard Gilbert Dean
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Howard Gilbert Dean

Sept. 8, 1945 - June 2, 2021

LOCKE - Howard Gilbert Dean, 75, of Locke, NY passed away on June 2, 2021 in Sayre, PA.

Born on Sept. 8, 1945 in Auburn, he was a son of the late Gladys E. (Hazen) Dean and Lester Dean. He enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings, baking (especially pies), gardening, browsing garage sales for great deals and then reselling items, and he was an avid pony racer at Moravia Downs.

After 30 years working for the NYS Department of Corrections, Howard retired as Director of Nutritional Services at the NYS Food Service Center in Rome, NY. Prior to joining NYS Department of Corrections, he had cooked at several area restaurants.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte (Masden) Dean; his children: Laurie Warner (Chris) of Moravia, Jeffrey A. Dean, Sr. (Cheryl) of Remsen, and Chad Dean (Ayesha) of Locke; six grandchildren: Deanna and Dylan Warner, Jeffrey Dean, Jr., Ryan Miller, Taqua Bailey, and Joseph Mistretta; sister, Marjorie McKinney of Locke; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard J. Dean, Sr.

At Howard's request, there will be no services or calling hours.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked in FPC from 2004 to 2009. I often think of Howard and wondered how he was doing. I really enjoyed our little chats on his smoke breaks on the dock. I My husband Pete was the DSS at Oneida . He liked working with Howard . We were sorry to learn of his passing. Prayers and condolences for the family. May he rest in Peace
Mary Ellen & Pete Naughton
Work
August 4, 2021
We are both so sorry for your loss. May God bless you all.
Bobby & Karen Langdon
Work
June 15, 2021
Mr. Dean did so much for Food Service in the NYS Dept of Corrections. He was a great man who helped us all. I am so sorry for your family.
Colleen Brault
June 14, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Mrs. Dean and family. Thank you for sharing Howard with us for all those years. Rest in peace Howard.
Liz Culkin
Work
June 11, 2021
I was Howard's neighbor 40 years ago. He and his family were very nice people. I wish his wife and children well and extend my condolences to them. RIP Howard.
Meddie Goyette
June 9, 2021
Howard was an inspiration at Oneida CF and set the path for those who followed in food service throughout the Dept. My condolences to his loved ones.
Kathy Brew (fka Krempasky)
June 9, 2021
No words can express my heartfelt sorrow on the passing of Mr. Dean. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Judy Bulaya
Work
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed
Pamela wagner
June 7, 2021
Charlotte, I am so sorry for your loss. Howard was a wonderful person and neighbor.
Deb Andrews
Friend
June 6, 2021
