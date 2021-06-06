Howard Gilbert Dean

Sept. 8, 1945 - June 2, 2021

LOCKE - Howard Gilbert Dean, 75, of Locke, NY passed away on June 2, 2021 in Sayre, PA.

Born on Sept. 8, 1945 in Auburn, he was a son of the late Gladys E. (Hazen) Dean and Lester Dean. He enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings, baking (especially pies), gardening, browsing garage sales for great deals and then reselling items, and he was an avid pony racer at Moravia Downs.

After 30 years working for the NYS Department of Corrections, Howard retired as Director of Nutritional Services at the NYS Food Service Center in Rome, NY. Prior to joining NYS Department of Corrections, he had cooked at several area restaurants.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte (Masden) Dean; his children: Laurie Warner (Chris) of Moravia, Jeffrey A. Dean, Sr. (Cheryl) of Remsen, and Chad Dean (Ayesha) of Locke; six grandchildren: Deanna and Dylan Warner, Jeffrey Dean, Jr., Ryan Miller, Taqua Bailey, and Joseph Mistretta; sister, Marjorie McKinney of Locke; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard J. Dean, Sr.

At Howard's request, there will be no services or calling hours.