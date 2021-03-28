Irene M. Wasilenko

May 27, 1932 - Mar. 15, 2021

CHESAPEAKE, VA - Irene M. Wasilenko, 88, formerly of Auburn, passed away on March 15, 2021 at Chesapeake Place in Chesapeake, Virginia. Born in Wilmore, PA on May 27, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Christina and Elizabeth Radacousky Christina-Sesney.

She was a long time resident of Auburn, and retired from General Electric in Auburn. Irene moved to Virginia in 2013 to be closer to family. She loved family time, flower gardening, shopping and cooking for the holidays.

Irene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law William J. and Kathleen Wasilenko of Chesapeake, VA; her grandchildren: Stephen W. Wasilenko (Pamela) and Sybil (Kyle) Trapp; great grandchildren: Clair, John Joseph and Avery Wasilenko; her sister Andrea Podrasky of Portage, PA; her brothers: John Christina of Niagara Falls, Robert Christina of Summerhill, PA, and William Christina and Charles Christina of Sidman, PA.

She was predeceased by her husband William Wasilenko in 2013; her sisters: Helen Dixon, Catherine Golden and Elizabeth Marchu; and brothers: Stephen Christina, Jr., and Francis Christina.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wasilenko will be at 11 AM Monday, March 29, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Half Acre.

Friends are invited to call from 10 AM, prior to the services. Masks are required, social distancing and COVID capacity limits will be followed.

