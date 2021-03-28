Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene M. Wasilenko
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

Irene M. Wasilenko

May 27, 1932 - Mar. 15, 2021

CHESAPEAKE, VA - Irene M. Wasilenko, 88, formerly of Auburn, passed away on March 15, 2021 at Chesapeake Place in Chesapeake, Virginia. Born in Wilmore, PA on May 27, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Christina and Elizabeth Radacousky Christina-Sesney.

She was a long time resident of Auburn, and retired from General Electric in Auburn. Irene moved to Virginia in 2013 to be closer to family. She loved family time, flower gardening, shopping and cooking for the holidays.

Irene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law William J. and Kathleen Wasilenko of Chesapeake, VA; her grandchildren: Stephen W. Wasilenko (Pamela) and Sybil (Kyle) Trapp; great grandchildren: Clair, John Joseph and Avery Wasilenko; her sister Andrea Podrasky of Portage, PA; her brothers: John Christina of Niagara Falls, Robert Christina of Summerhill, PA, and William Christina and Charles Christina of Sidman, PA.

She was predeceased by her husband William Wasilenko in 2013; her sisters: Helen Dixon, Catherine Golden and Elizabeth Marchu; and brothers: Stephen Christina, Jr., and Francis Christina.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wasilenko will be at 11 AM Monday, March 29, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Half Acre.

Friends are invited to call from 10 AM, prior to the services. Masks are required, social distancing and COVID capacity limits will be followed.

To leave a condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Plis Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.