Isabelle Dodimead

Sept. 5, 1943 - Oct. 1, 2020

AUBURN - Isabelle Dodimead, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by her husband and family. She was born on September 5, 1943 in Pulaski, NY to the late Abram Allen and Eva Guyette. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Isabelle always put her family, friends, and neighbors before herself. Her thoughtful and generous spirit also extended to the several pets and animals she spoiled throughout her life.

Isabelle is predeceased by her parents, Abram Allen and Eva Guyette; brothers: Abram Allen and Dell Allen; and first husband, James Kozanitis.

She is survived by her dutiful husband, Thomas W. Dodimead; her sister, Carolyn Briggs; loving daughters: Lorraine Fraher and Penny Allen (Robert Kudla); granddaughters: Sara Fraher (Mark Smith) and Jessica Fraher; as well as several nieces; nephews; stepchildren; a great grandchild and her beloved pets: Mia and Charlie. Calling hours for the public will take place at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC at 42 E. Genesee Street in Auburn, NY from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be private for Isabelle.

Face masks or facial coverings are required. Social distancing will be enforced as mandated by the CDC and NYSDOH. Attendance may be limited due to NYS Occupancy load limit.

