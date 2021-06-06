Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Iva Euphemia Snyder
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Iva Euphemia Snyder

ITHACA - Iva Euphemia Snyder, age 86, of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Auburn NY and Union Springs, NY passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Groton Community Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Orville J. Littlejohn and Julia M. (Johnson) Littlejohn.

Iva is remembered most for her deep faith and relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ; her love for family and friends; and her beautiful, lyric, soprano voice. Iva was warm, welcoming with a gentle smile and was quick to break into laughter. Wherever she worked or lived, lasting affections were formed with those who knew her. During her life she sang at the Tri Cities Opera; was a beekeeper, a sales associate and a school bus driver. Iva loved to cook, sew, travel, camp, and canoe.

She is survived by her children: Iva Marie Whitman of Austin, TX; Marsha (Michael) Heisler of Lansing, NY; Kathryn (Steve) McKay of Lansing, NY; Kevin (Mary Ann) St. John of Columbia, SC; and Lorna St. John of Columbia, SC; step-children: Dan (Connie) Snyder, Becky (Greg) O'Dell, David (Pam) Snyder; grandchildren: Paul, Jared, Iva Christine, and Autumn Whitman, David (Katie) Heisler, Benjamin (Bohye) Heisler, Karisa (Whitney II) and Kathryn Heisler; Cara (Adrian), David (Marisa), Peter (Akina), Jessica and Luke, Jerusha (Jonathan), Mesha, Stefan, Arrington, Kathryn, Hewitt; siblings: Nelson (Jean)Littlejohn of Union Springs, NY, David Littlejohn of Batavia, NY, Neil Littlejohn (Karen Simkin) of Aurora, NY; brother-in-law, Gary Wood of Virgil, NY; sisters-in-laws: Carolyn Littlejohn of Union Springs, NY, Mary Littlejohn

of Union Springs, NY; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Iva was predeceased by her first husband, Leigh E. St. John and second husband, Darwin Snyder, siblings: Orville C. Littlejohn, Jane Wood and Anne Littlejohn; sister-in-law, Diane Littlejohn; son-in-law, Paul Whitman

Calling hours will be from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Scipio Baptist Church, 4324 State Rt.34B, Union Springs, NY 13160. There will be a funeral service at 11 AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Scipio Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard. Condolences and tributes may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are by Brew Funeral Home; Auburn, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scipio Baptist Church
4324 State Route 34B, Union Springs, NY
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scipio Baptist Church
4324 State Route 34B, Union Springs, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending Love and prayers to Iva's family for strength and comfort during the adjustment to Iva's transition. May the best memories shine even brighter and the tears remind you of Love and her poured out life. Blessings to you all, Todd and Kelly Cullen
kelly
Friend
June 13, 2021
Mom was a grand lady and a friend to many. I remember classmates asking me, " what is that noise coming from your house?" I would calmly reply that my mother is singing opera.
kevin st john
Family
June 7, 2021
We will remember Iva when she and her hubby Davin wanted my hubby Carlton and I to come to their wedding it Was our honor too and the many times of us getting together too Thoughts and prayers are with you All
Edna Badman
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results