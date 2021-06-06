Iva Euphemia Snyder

ITHACA - Iva Euphemia Snyder, age 86, of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Auburn NY and Union Springs, NY passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Groton Community Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Orville J. Littlejohn and Julia M. (Johnson) Littlejohn.

Iva is remembered most for her deep faith and relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ; her love for family and friends; and her beautiful, lyric, soprano voice. Iva was warm, welcoming with a gentle smile and was quick to break into laughter. Wherever she worked or lived, lasting affections were formed with those who knew her. During her life she sang at the Tri Cities Opera; was a beekeeper, a sales associate and a school bus driver. Iva loved to cook, sew, travel, camp, and canoe.

She is survived by her children: Iva Marie Whitman of Austin, TX; Marsha (Michael) Heisler of Lansing, NY; Kathryn (Steve) McKay of Lansing, NY; Kevin (Mary Ann) St. John of Columbia, SC; and Lorna St. John of Columbia, SC; step-children: Dan (Connie) Snyder, Becky (Greg) O'Dell, David (Pam) Snyder; grandchildren: Paul, Jared, Iva Christine, and Autumn Whitman, David (Katie) Heisler, Benjamin (Bohye) Heisler, Karisa (Whitney II) and Kathryn Heisler; Cara (Adrian), David (Marisa), Peter (Akina), Jessica and Luke, Jerusha (Jonathan), Mesha, Stefan, Arrington, Kathryn, Hewitt; siblings: Nelson (Jean)Littlejohn of Union Springs, NY, David Littlejohn of Batavia, NY, Neil Littlejohn (Karen Simkin) of Aurora, NY; brother-in-law, Gary Wood of Virgil, NY; sisters-in-laws: Carolyn Littlejohn of Union Springs, NY, Mary Littlejohn

of Union Springs, NY; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Iva was predeceased by her first husband, Leigh E. St. John and second husband, Darwin Snyder, siblings: Orville C. Littlejohn, Jane Wood and Anne Littlejohn; sister-in-law, Diane Littlejohn; son-in-law, Paul Whitman

Calling hours will be from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Scipio Baptist Church, 4324 State Rt.34B, Union Springs, NY 13160. There will be a funeral service at 11 AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Scipio Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard. Condolences and tributes may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are by Brew Funeral Home; Auburn, NY.