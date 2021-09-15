Menu
Jack S. Harney
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Jack S. Harney

Dec. 23, 1932 - Sept. 13, 2021

AUBURN - Jack S. Harney, 88, formerly of North Syracuse, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY. Mr. Harney was born in North Tonawanda, NY on December 23, 1932 to the late John and Helen Harney.

He was a proud Korean War Veteran, serving in The United Stated Army. For 30 years, Jack was employed with General Electric as a Supervisor, in Auburn and Brockport, and later retired from Carrier in Syracuse. He loved biking and enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.

Jack is survived by his devoted god daughter, Joanna Donovan; and her family of Auburn; his great-nephew, Davidson Cavagnaro; and his sister-in-law, Pat Peak, both of Niagara Falls. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn in 2009, whom he missed dearly.

Honoring Jack's wishes services will be held privately. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn .

Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Bluefield Manor, 516 Bluefield Rd., Auburn, NY 13021. To leave condolences please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 15, 2021.
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 15, 2021
