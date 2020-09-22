Jacqueline J. Johnson

AUBURN - Jacqueline J. Johnson, "Jackie", 86, passed away September 16, 2020. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen Adle Wiggins. Jackie was a graduate of East High School Class of 1952 and retired from AAA. She was previously employed for several years with The National Bank of Auburn. Jackie loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and adored her animals, especially her dog Bandit. She had an interest in all crafts but mostly painting and ceramics.

She is survived by her two sons: Mark W. (Lynne) Johnson and Eric J. (Tonia) Johnson; a brother John Wiggins; a sister Beverly Wiggins; seven grandchildren: Eric II, Dustin, Olivia, Ella, Austin, Aaron Johnson and Bradley Chesebro; two great grandchildren: Eric III and Elliot Johnson and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister Rosalie Iannuzo.

Private family burial will take place at a later time. Those wishing may make a contribution in Jackie's name to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn.

