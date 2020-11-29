Menu
James A. Moore
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

James A. Moore

July 25, 1939 - Nov. 24, 2020

WEEDSPORT - James A. Moore, 81 the husband of Gloria Smith Moore, of Cato-Conquest Townline Road, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home. James was born July 25, 1939 in Cato to the late William and Blanche Cowell Moore.

He retired from Welch Allyn after 30 years as a Machine Operator. Together with his daughter, they owned and operated Bambi's Taxidermy.

In addition to his loving wife Gloria, James is survived by one daughter Bambi Grennell and her husband Steve of Weedsport; two sons: Mark and Rodney, both of Weedsport; four grandchildren: Brandon Moore and Travis, Mikayla and Destiny Grennell. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a son Kevin Moore.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 29, 2020.
