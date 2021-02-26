James E. Atkinson

Sept. 14, 1931 - Feb. 20, 2021

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL On Saturday, February 20, 2021, James E. Atkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 89. James was born on September 14, 1931, in Auburn, New York to Frederick and Iretta Atkinson.

He was married to the love of his life, Dorothy (Charles) and they raised two sons: James and Gregory and one daughter, Vicky.

James served in the United States Coast Guard and worked at New York Telephone for 37 years. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and was a stand out in athletics at Auburn High School. He went on to play professional baseball with the Boston Red Sox organization. James coached youth sports for many years and touched many with his kindness.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Charles); brother, Fritz Atkinson; sisters: Evelyn Egan and Mary McCarthy and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Atkinson.

He is survived by his three children: James, Gregory (Mary), Vicky Keating (Patrick) and grandchildren: Erik (Shamim), Kayla, Taylor and Megan and great-grand child, Skylar.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time. Donations may be sent to Hospice.