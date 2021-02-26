Menu
James E. Atkinson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Auburn High School

James E. Atkinson

Sept. 14, 1931 - Feb. 20, 2021

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL On Saturday, February 20, 2021, James E. Atkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 89. James was born on September 14, 1931, in Auburn, New York to Frederick and Iretta Atkinson.

He was married to the love of his life, Dorothy (Charles) and they raised two sons: James and Gregory and one daughter, Vicky.

James served in the United States Coast Guard and worked at New York Telephone for 37 years. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and was a stand out in athletics at Auburn High School. He went on to play professional baseball with the Boston Red Sox organization. James coached youth sports for many years and touched many with his kindness.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Charles); brother, Fritz Atkinson; sisters: Evelyn Egan and Mary McCarthy and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Atkinson.

He is survived by his three children: James, Gregory (Mary), Vicky Keating (Patrick) and grandchildren: Erik (Shamim), Kayla, Taylor and Megan and great-grand child, Skylar.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time. Donations may be sent to Hospice.



Published by The Citizen on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
one of the nicest guys I've ever met lucky to have him as a friend
Bernard Oliver
Friend
February 21, 2022
Condolences to the entire Atkinson family . You're in our thoughts and prayers .
Mark G Passarello
Family
February 20, 2022
Greg and Mary, We are so sorry to hear about your father. Thinking of you all!
The Macks
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you, greg, and your entire family.
Timothy P Walsh
March 3, 2021
Thank you for all the Joy's of baseball memories in my youth.
Tim Clifford
March 3, 2021
Dear Atkinson Family. I am truly sorry for your loss. Your Dad was a great guy!
Kevin Muldoon
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of "Mr. Atkinson's" passing. He was a great friend of my Dad's and will always be my favorite baseball coach! My condolences to the Atkinson family, may he rest in peace.
Jamie Oropallo
March 1, 2021
Dear Skinner, Jim and Vicki, Your dad was a good friend of my dad and were close for many years. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Peter D
Peter D.
February 28, 2021
Always enjoyed talking about gardening with Jim whenever we would meet. A gentle man.
Bill Kane
February 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I have known your dad for over 50 years and he was a true gentleman, always smiling and friendly. He will be missed by many.
Joe LoPiccolo
February 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss , prayers for all your family... Your dad was a great man
Paul & kim
February 27, 2021
Jim, Greg and Vicky, so sorry to hear about your dad. He was a great guy, much loved and respected in the years he and my mom were keeping company. My deepest condolences to you and your families.
Thomas Woods
February 27, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss !! Your Dad and Tim always liked to talk sports ! He was a great guy !!
Donna Charles
February 26, 2021
Will always remember the great times with "Uncle Jim". May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest and the Lord give you everlasting peace +
Marcia Hruby
February 26, 2021
Jim was a great person. I met him thru sports and the phone co. He was well like all thur his refereeing career and beyond.
Robert T Ryan
February 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was a great man.
jim muldoon
February 26, 2021
You will be missed Uncle Jim, but we will have our memories.
Nicholas Kirkwood
February 26, 2021
I'm just so glad I had the chance to be around the Atkinson Family for so many years ( St. Aloysius--Now ) One of the Best Family's to grow up with - Played baseball & Football with Jim and Football with Greg ! Yes Vicky you were a Big Part of that Great Family too. I would run into your Dad , and He would always go down the list of what each of you were doing in Life and Always Proud !! Thanks again Mr. Atkinson for your Coaching and being there as a Friend. God Bless
David T. Rabuano
February 26, 2021
Just a wonderful man, will be missed
Bernard Oliver
February 26, 2021
My condolences to the family Mr. Atkinson was a great guy, Always gave great advice and was fun to talk to.
steve Byrne
February 26, 2021
Condolences to the entire Atkinson family . Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time .
Mark G Passarello
February 26, 2021
I have so many fond memories of your Dad up at the lake. I can still hear his voice calling me Patti baby! It makes me smile. I loved him very much. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patti (Woods) Schlegel
February 26, 2021
Jim was a wonderful guy. Always a smile always ready to give you produce from his garden . My deepest sympathy to all his family. He will be missed.
Sandra Canale DelFavero
February 26, 2021
