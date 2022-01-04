Menu
The Citizen
James E. Bailey
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

James E. Bailey

March 15, 1932 - Dec. 29, 2021

AUBURN - James E. Bailey, 89, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 29, 2021. James was born on March 15, 1932, in Lafayette, NY, to the late Clayton and Elsie Bailey. He graduated from Lafayette Central School, attended Morrisville State College and proudly served in the United States Army. James worked in the construction field as well as for Beacon Feeds and retired from the Burns/Kull Auto Dealerships in 1994.

James was an extraordinary man with an infectious smile that brightened any room and a laugh that will never be forgotten. James truly valued his family, who deeply loved and appreciated him every day. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and listening to music and will be missed beyond measure.

James is survived by his daughter, Kim (Matt) Schooley of Auburn, NY; sons: Kevin (Jenn) Bailey of Hammonton, NJ, Keith Bailey of Germany; grandchildren: Nick Schooley (Lauren Landers), Alexa (Steve) Palmer, Josiah and Hannah Bailey; great-granddaughters: Sophie and Emerson Palmer; sisters: Audrey Estey and Beverly Reinhardt; sister-in-law Mary Anne Kull; and several nieces and nephews.

James was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy Bailey of 65 years, in 2018.

Services will be held privately for the family. Contributions in memory of James may be made to the Fleming Federated Church.

Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.



Published by The Citizen on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
January 8, 2022
Just got the word this morning. So very sorry! I spent many happy times with Jim and Dottie, and watched you kids grow up! My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Mary-Jane Sanders
January 4, 2022
