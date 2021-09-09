Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Bennink
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

James E. Bennink

Dec. 2, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2021

AUBURN - James E. "Big Jim" Bennink, 71, of Auburn, died Monday, September 6, 2021. Jim was born in Syracuse, the son of the late John H. and Nora Gardner Bennink. He attended Auburn West High School. He had been employed by AuSteel.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors and beautiful sunsets. He liked fishing and hunting. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years Elizabeth "Betsy" Kruger Bennink; his children: Brenda Bennink of Dunedin, FL and Brian (Kelli) Bennink of Auburn and his three grandsons: ("his Boys") Luke Ambrose, James and Jack Bennink. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Bonnie Massett, Bruce, Nonie, Rob, Mark and Phil Bennink and Linda Hetherington, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Bennink.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until Noon, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Services will follow at Noon; burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The wearing of Masks and observance of social distancing is encouraged.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family wants to thank all the members of the Auburn Fire Dept. for their help and kindness shown to Jim these past few years.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Sep
10
Service
12:00p.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Plis Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
So sorry to Betsy and family,a truly great man! My prayers are with you May he RIP
Carol Galbally
Friend
March 4, 2022
our sincere condolences to the family
Ron/Jeanne Semple
September 14, 2021
Mark, Phil, Rob- I am very sorry to read about your brother´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Chris Patti
September 12, 2021
Mr. Bennink RIP. Thank you for all the great memories on Union st. We would also like to offer our condolences to your family and we love you guys very much.
Robert and Loretta and Family
Friend
September 10, 2021
For Betsy and family, we are sorry for your loss. Lynn and Judy Lepak.
Lynn and Judy Lepak
September 9, 2021
Our condolences to his family & friends. RIP "Big Jim".
Leonard & Nancy Smith
Friend
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jim was such a gentle man.
Gloria Cuddy
Family
September 9, 2021
So sorry to read of "Benji"s passing ..my old friend years ago ..like a big brother..So glad I intoduced you 48+ years ago..Such a sweet man..He will be missed for sure.. Sending prayers for peace for his family and friends [email protected]
Elisa G Giannettino
Friend
September 9, 2021
What a sweet, sweet man. I worked with jim at Auburn Steel. May your memories with him help you all in this most difficult time.
Gwendolyn Holbein
Work
September 9, 2021
My condolences to all the Bennink family. I know your faith in God will sustain you until you are all together again. My prayers are with you.
Dennis J Shaw
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results