James Otis Garrigan, Sr.

May 16, 1965 - Sept. 28, 2021

PORT BYRON - James Otis Garrigan, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, JoAnn; his four children: Jessica, Alecia, Jimmy and Mike; grandchildren: Lincoln, Brooklyn, Kelsey, Bella, and Ashton. Jim was one of nine children, and leaves behind seven siblings. He was predeceased by his father William, mother Brenda, and brother Bill.

Jim was the most dedicated, selfless, loyal, hardworking, and loving man to his wife and children.

He loved to build things, fix things, and always had to have many projects going on. He was a great conversationalist, he loved to speak his mind very passionately, and never left anything unsaid! He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, and never expected anything in return. He had a huge heart of gold, and a lottery game no one could compete with.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, our address is 16 King Street, Port Byron; if anyone wishes to send their condolences to his family.