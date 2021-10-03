Menu
James Otis Garrigan Sr.
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

James Otis Garrigan, Sr.

May 16, 1965 - Sept. 28, 2021

PORT BYRON - James Otis Garrigan, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, JoAnn; his four children: Jessica, Alecia, Jimmy and Mike; grandchildren: Lincoln, Brooklyn, Kelsey, Bella, and Ashton. Jim was one of nine children, and leaves behind seven siblings. He was predeceased by his father William, mother Brenda, and brother Bill.

Jim was the most dedicated, selfless, loyal, hardworking, and loving man to his wife and children.

He loved to build things, fix things, and always had to have many projects going on. He was a great conversationalist, he loved to speak his mind very passionately, and never left anything unsaid! He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, and never expected anything in return. He had a huge heart of gold, and a lottery game no one could compete with.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, our address is 16 King Street, Port Byron; if anyone wishes to send their condolences to his family.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 3, 2021.
So sorry for your loss Jo & family.
Marci
Other
October 6, 2021
Garrigan family, John and I were so saddened by the loss of Jimmy. He was always such a sweet and kind person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. John & Kim
John & Kim Martens
Friend
October 5, 2021
Joann So very sorry For your Loss. Sending my condolences. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Kim sheffield
Family
October 4, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Jimmy was a very kind and caring man. My prayers are with your family at this time.
Dawn Hamel
Friend
October 4, 2021
We are truly sorry for the loss of Jimmy. The world lost a great man. Love Scot Hope and family.
Blake family.
Family
October 4, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Rhonda Filkins Lofft
Friend
October 4, 2021
To the Garrigan family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Jim. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mark Malvaso
Friend
October 3, 2021
Our deepest thoughts and condolences to all of you!
Craig and Laurie
October 3, 2021
