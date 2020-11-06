James H. Swanson

Apr. 5, 1937 - Nov. 2, 2020

WEEDSPORT - James H. Swanson, 83 of 8952 North Seneca Street, Weedsport NY passed away Monday at the Commons at St. Anthony Street, Auburn NY

A native of Brooklyn, NY, James was the son of Henry and Alice Sabourin Swanson. He had been a resident of Weedsport for the past forty nine years and retired from Weedsport High School with thirty years of service.

Jim enjoyed watching his beloved New York Yankees, bowling, fishing, western movies and most of all helping others. He loved his family and was devoted to his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his dear wife who he married November 30, 1951 Elsie DeForrest Swanson; their daughter, Karen Taro, Weedsport; granddaughters: Kayla (John) Badman, Moravia, Carijo Taro, Weedsport; great-grandchildren: Annabelle and Olivia Badman, Riley McCarthy; Two brothers: Jerry Swanson, Jordan Norman (Shirley) Swanson, Auburn; several nieces, nephews.

He was pre deceased by a daughter Cherrie Payton and a brother Raymond Swanson, and his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn NY. Interment will be in Soule Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm prior to services.

Memorials may be remembered to either St. Jude's Hospital or the Upstate Golisano Childrens Hospital.

A face mask is required and full social distancing will be observed.