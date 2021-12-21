Menu
James O. Hamilton Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

James O. Hamilton, Sr.

SCHENECTADY - James O. Hamilton, Sr., 70, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Schenectady, NY.

He was predeceased in death by his parents Otis Taber, Clemie Hamilton and two sisters Irene Jackie Clack and Verdie Middlebrook.

James was a factory worker for many years at General Electric Plant in Auburn. James will be remembered as a God fearing, loving family man who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by, his wife Louise Hamilton; daughters: Tedra M. Hamilton (Rasheem), Stephanie A. Hamilton (Andre), Victoria Kyles (Frederick), Jewett Jackson, Alyssa Hamilton, Shaquoya Armstrong; sons: James O. Hamilton Jr. (Rainna), Victor Kyles; stepson Marqueis Young (Olivia); brothers: James Davis, Errol Taber; A host of 28 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

There will be visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a going home service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I remember James fondly as a classmate of mine from elementary school, Seymour Street School and Casey Park Elementary. He had a truly kind and quiet way with a warm smile for everyone. I am truly sorry for your loss. May your many memories of happy times together sustain you in your grief.
Diane Cacciotti McKeon
January 9, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss, may your hearts be filled with the love he had for you all. He is at peace now; may the memories with Hamp last forever. Sending hugs, love and prayers.
Patricia Manuel
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.I know he loved his children and grands. James will truly be missed.
Lena Hamilton
December 21, 2021
R.I.P brother in law
John willie
Family
December 21, 2021
Jewett and family sorry for your loss. Mrs. T
shirley m tillinghast
December 21, 2021
