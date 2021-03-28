Menu
James J. Hares
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

James J. Hares

June 16, 1952 - Mar. 24, 2021

WEEDSPORT - James J. Hares of Weedsport, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Iroquois Nursing Home. He was born to his parents Josephine and James Hares at Auburn Memorial Hospital June 16, 1952 and grew up in Owasco, NY.

Jim attended Skaneateles Schools. Jim spent his career as a talented heavy equipment operator. Jim spent countless hours in his shop building and painting projects. He was always tinkering with his Ford dump truck and International Tractor.

Most Saturday mornings you could find him at the diner, or stopping in to get coffee at the Byrne Dairy.

James was predeceased by his parents James and Josephine Hares, and his sister-in-law Carol Famoly.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Kimberly Hares; son James Hares; granddaughter Marinn McKennan; brother Leslie Hares (Jill); niece Josie Hares; and nephew Jessie Hares.

Graveside Services will be held privately for immediate family.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 28, 2021.
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Colleen, Dwayne & Lizzie Jones
Colleen "O'Connell" Jones
April 4, 2021
I´m very sorry to hear this sad news. Hugs to all
Patti Fellows
April 3, 2021
Many of fond memories of growing up with Jim in our younger years. My sympathies to Nancy and family.
Jack Voorhees
March 30, 2021
