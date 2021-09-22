James E. Kinney

Sept. 23, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2021

ORLANDO, FL - James E. Kinney, 79, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on January 21, 2021 due to complications from COVID.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Live streaming is available at St. Mary's YouTube channel which can be found on the website www.stmaryauburn.org.

Full obituary can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/winter-park-fl/james-kinney-10014562.