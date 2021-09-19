James A. Markley "Jim"

April 2, 1959 - Aug. 30, 2021

GLENDALE, CA - James A. Markley "Jim", 62, of Glendale, CA passed away on August 30, 2021, peacefully in his sleep. Born in Auburn, NY on April 2, 1959, son of the late Allen L. Markley and the late Lucile Chisholm.

Jim left Auburn for Southern California at the age of 18, where he truly found home. He lived an adventurous life, traveled the world, and made everyone he met laugh.

He is survived by his beautiful daughters: Jennifer Ramirez (Jeff Martinez) of Oakley, CA and Chelsie Markley of Oakley, CA; grandchildren: Collin Olivares, Adriana, Jeffrey, and Julian Martinez; brother Paul Markley of Moorpark, CA; sisters: Susan English (Paul) of Auburn, NY, Karen Allison (Kelly) of La Crescenta, CA, Tia Zuraf (Kevin) of Cornelius, NC, and Jolene Houchins (David) of China Grove, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Markley and brother Allen D. Markley, both of Auburn, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lower Scholl Canyon Park, Glendale, CA at 12:00 p.m. on October 17, 2021.