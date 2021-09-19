Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James A. Markley
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

James A. Markley "Jim"

April 2, 1959 - Aug. 30, 2021

GLENDALE, CA - James A. Markley "Jim", 62, of Glendale, CA passed away on August 30, 2021, peacefully in his sleep. Born in Auburn, NY on April 2, 1959, son of the late Allen L. Markley and the late Lucile Chisholm.

Jim left Auburn for Southern California at the age of 18, where he truly found home. He lived an adventurous life, traveled the world, and made everyone he met laugh.

He is survived by his beautiful daughters: Jennifer Ramirez (Jeff Martinez) of Oakley, CA and Chelsie Markley of Oakley, CA; grandchildren: Collin Olivares, Adriana, Jeffrey, and Julian Martinez; brother Paul Markley of Moorpark, CA; sisters: Susan English (Paul) of Auburn, NY, Karen Allison (Kelly) of La Crescenta, CA, Tia Zuraf (Kevin) of Cornelius, NC, and Jolene Houchins (David) of China Grove, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Markley and brother Allen D. Markley, both of Auburn, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lower Scholl Canyon Park, Glendale, CA at 12:00 p.m. on October 17, 2021.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Lower Scholl Canyon Park
Glendale, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Grew up in NY, went to school with Jim at Auburn HS, playing foosball, hanging out at Curley's, Parcell rd. we had a great time. Moved after HS 1977 to California, Jim followed some years later, we lived together for some time, camping, beach, skiing, concerts(Pink Floyd). Over the years friends moved out, got married and we drifted apart, crazy sad to here of him passing, to young, got to live life as it were your last everyday. Will see you in heaven Jim, don't let God know everything we did, LOL, condolences to all of Jim's family.....
Ronald Joseph Peacock Jr.
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry! Gentlemen Jim was a great guy, kind to all and great sense of humor.
Bob Granato
September 20, 2021
Jim was always smiling and could always get you to laugh! He was more than Tia´s big brother he was a friend! He will be missed! Thinking of your family!
Julie Spin Walsh
Friend
September 19, 2021
Paul and family, So sorry for your loss.
Traci Kowal
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results