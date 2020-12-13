Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Robert Pacholyk
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY

James Robert Pacholyk

WEEDSPORT - James Robert Pacholyk, 87 of Weedsport and formerly Lake Griffin Harbor, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday December 10th. A lifelong Weedsport resident, he was born at home on the family farm on Bates Road.

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed travelling and camping with his wife Joan (Young) Pacholyk and their six children. He traveled around the United States and Canada on over 18 big game hunts. He was a dairy farmer for more than 50 years and sold Clay Equipment to other farmers. He also enjoyed beekeeping and tying fishing flies. He went on to have a career in real estate and also worked for the Cayuga County Health Department performing water dye tests. Jim and Joan were avid square dancers, performing with the Cayuga Cut-Ups. They also enjoyed parties and barbeques at "The Pond" on their farm.

Married for 64 wonderful years, Jim is survived by his wife Joan; his daughter Jane Pacholyk Murray, Carolina Beach, NC; and sons: Timothy Pacholyk, Auburn, Peter and Michele (Simons) Pacholyk, Daniel and Dowadee (Wilkinson) Pacholyk, all of Weedsport; along with 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews; along with sister-in-law Andrena Pacholyk; daughter-in-law Jill Pacholyk; and son-in-law Chris Johnston.

In addition to his parents Mary and William Pacholyk , Jim is predeceased by a daughter Nancy Pacholyk Johnston and son Thomas Pacholyk; three sisters Elizabeth Singleton (Al), Pauline Tinti (Edward) and Stefania Tankersley (Charles); and three brothers Paul Petrychka (Judy), William Petrychka, John Pacholyk.

Graveside services in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport, will be held in the spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My prayers are with you!
Linda clingerman
December 17, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. My Prayers are with you.
Lisa Corwin
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Melanie Willis Taylor
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear that "arch" has passed! I remember all the good things we did "long ago" it seems! Praying for peace and loving memories!
Jeanne Bates Schmidt
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results