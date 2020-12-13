James Robert Pacholyk

WEEDSPORT - James Robert Pacholyk, 87 of Weedsport and formerly Lake Griffin Harbor, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday December 10th. A lifelong Weedsport resident, he was born at home on the family farm on Bates Road.

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed travelling and camping with his wife Joan (Young) Pacholyk and their six children. He traveled around the United States and Canada on over 18 big game hunts. He was a dairy farmer for more than 50 years and sold Clay Equipment to other farmers. He also enjoyed beekeeping and tying fishing flies. He went on to have a career in real estate and also worked for the Cayuga County Health Department performing water dye tests. Jim and Joan were avid square dancers, performing with the Cayuga Cut-Ups. They also enjoyed parties and barbeques at "The Pond" on their farm.

Married for 64 wonderful years, Jim is survived by his wife Joan; his daughter Jane Pacholyk Murray, Carolina Beach, NC; and sons: Timothy Pacholyk, Auburn, Peter and Michele (Simons) Pacholyk, Daniel and Dowadee (Wilkinson) Pacholyk, all of Weedsport; along with 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews; along with sister-in-law Andrena Pacholyk; daughter-in-law Jill Pacholyk; and son-in-law Chris Johnston.

In addition to his parents Mary and William Pacholyk , Jim is predeceased by a daughter Nancy Pacholyk Johnston and son Thomas Pacholyk; three sisters Elizabeth Singleton (Al), Pauline Tinti (Edward) and Stefania Tankersley (Charles); and three brothers Paul Petrychka (Judy), William Petrychka, John Pacholyk.

Graveside services in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport, will be held in the spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.