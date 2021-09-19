James Michael "Doc" Poole, Sr.

Oct. 18, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2021

CAYUGA - James Michael "Doc" Poole, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on September 12, 2021.

"Doc" was born in Woodbourne, NY on October 18, 1939 the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (O'Connell) Poole. His wife Diane Clara Poole pre deceased him 2018.

"Doc" had retired from the City of Auburn, with 25 years of employment in the Parks & Recreation Department. He was a beloved member of the Union Springs Volunteer Fire Department, with thirty years of service. Having served as Truck Lieutenant, Commissioner for the Town of Springport for twenty five years. He was always dedicated to his family and friends, and touched many lives with his service, kindness and good humor. Many will miss him.

Surviving are children: James M. (Stephanie) Poole, Douglas J. (Debbie) Poole, Scott H. (Jessie) Poole, David M. (Tracy) Poole, Judith (James) Gourley, Deborah (John) Surber, Steven (Cindy) Vincent, Michael (Lori) Vincent; siblings: Barbara Griffen, Donald (Jean) Poole, Catherine McLaughlin, Thomas Poole, Ann Marie Yannott; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews that he adored. He was pre deceased by his wife, parents, brother John Poole, sister Pauline Bachman, and daughter Cassie Sydow, and beloved aunt Mary Williams.

As per "Docs" wishes a private Committal Service with Reverend Louis Vasile, officiating will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Union Springs Fire Department.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.