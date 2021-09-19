Menu
James Michael "Doc" Poole Sr.
1939 - 2021
James Michael "Doc" Poole, Sr.

Oct. 18, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2021

CAYUGA - James Michael "Doc" Poole, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on September 12, 2021.

"Doc" was born in Woodbourne, NY on October 18, 1939 the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (O'Connell) Poole. His wife Diane Clara Poole pre deceased him 2018.

"Doc" had retired from the City of Auburn, with 25 years of employment in the Parks & Recreation Department. He was a beloved member of the Union Springs Volunteer Fire Department, with thirty years of service. Having served as Truck Lieutenant, Commissioner for the Town of Springport for twenty five years. He was always dedicated to his family and friends, and touched many lives with his service, kindness and good humor. Many will miss him.

Surviving are children: James M. (Stephanie) Poole, Douglas J. (Debbie) Poole, Scott H. (Jessie) Poole, David M. (Tracy) Poole, Judith (James) Gourley, Deborah (John) Surber, Steven (Cindy) Vincent, Michael (Lori) Vincent; siblings: Barbara Griffen, Donald (Jean) Poole, Catherine McLaughlin, Thomas Poole, Ann Marie Yannott; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews that he adored. He was pre deceased by his wife, parents, brother John Poole, sister Pauline Bachman, and daughter Cassie Sydow, and beloved aunt Mary Williams.

As per "Docs" wishes a private Committal Service with Reverend Louis Vasile, officiating will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Union Springs Fire Department.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Union Springs Fire Department
NY
Steve Bloom
September 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for all of your family.
Steve Bloom
September 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss.
Dick Zellar
So sorry to hear . My prayers for comfort in your time of loss! . So many wonderful memories of camp & clam bakes, funny stories My heart goes out to each of you at this time. Take care and God bless
Teri Remaley
Very sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Marilyn Donovan
To the family of Doc, The Family of Rod Clifford sends out most sincere condolences. Our dad and Doc were the best of friends. When our dad died he was my saving grace. Rest easy my friend and I´m sure Rod was waiting for you. So many great times together at our house and yes Duvers! Much love The Clifford´s Rod Terry Tim Scott and Cherie
Cherie Clifford Cooper
Had the pleasure of knowing Doc for many years. He will be missed. God bless
John Allen
We had so many good times with Doc if all his friends and family got together we´d all have a story or two to share. He´ll be missed by many,..
John and Joann Friedel
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Doc. May God be with you all and also with Doc at this most difficult time. He was a great person and will be missed by all. God Bless you all and also Doc. Phyllis (Garr) Allen and Fritz too
Phyllis Allen
