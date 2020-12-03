James Richard Joseph

Dec. 10, 1943 - Nov. 30, 2020

CATO - James Richard Joseph, 76, of Cato, formerly of Staten Island and Freehold, NJ, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on December 10, 1943 to Florence Thilly Joseph, and Edward Joseph on Staten Island.

After graduating Tottenville High School (1961) he graduated from Staten Island Community College with an Associate's Degree in Applied Science (1963) and then continued his education at New York University in Manhattan and received his Bachelors of Science in Industrial Education (1966).

He taught Metal shop on Staten Island, Electricity in Harlem and Auto shop for 34 years in Old Bridge Township New Jersey High Schools. He enjoyed camping and hiking with his family and with his wife upon retirement. They travelled all over the US and Canada. He was a member of the Camillus Gun Club in NY and the Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club in NJ. He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting and teaching gun safety. He also enjoyed fixing cars, trucks, tractors and whatever else he could find broken for friends and family. He loved being a Grandpa to his 10 grandchildren.

He is survived by his high school sweet heart and wife of 53 years, June Barton Joseph; daughters: Kristin B. (Slade) Cox of Cato, Debra L. Joseph (Greg Atherton) of Red Creek and Lauren (Austin) Riley of Atlantic Highlands,

NJ; grandchildren: Abigail Cox, Lydia Cox, Merritt Cox, Everett Cox, Tobi Atherton, Katherine Atherton, Avery Jane Atherton, Corinna Riley, Makenna Riley, and Lincoln Riley. He is also survived by brother Roger E. Joseph of Levittown PA.

Predeceased by his parents, Florence Thilly Joseph, Edward Joseph; brothers: Donald G. Joseph, and Robert L. Joseph, grandparents, Monica Tabitha (Andersen) Thilly, John Fredrick Peter Thilly, Margaret Dewitt Joseph, and Charles Cornileus Joseph.

A memorial service will take place at an undetermined date due to Covid-19. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.

Contributions can be made to the Ira Fire Department, CIMVAC or St. Jude's. www.catoredcreek.com