James Oliver Weber

AURORA - James Oliver Weber, 68, of Aurora, NY, passed away on June 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brave battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born in Auburn, NY. He went to Southern Cayuga High School and graduated from Union Springs High School. He attended Alfred State College and served three years in the military stationed in Texas and Hawaii. Jim held a number of positions throughout his life. He worked in the dining hall at Wells College and as a cook for the Army. Jim could fix anything and had his own contracting and painting business. He also worked at MacKenzie-Childs and retired from Hillside Children's Center as a maintenance mechanic.

Jim will be remembered as an iconic figure in the Aurora community. If you spent time in Aurora, you must have known Jim Weber. He was friendly and welcoming to all and easily recognizable by his warm eyes, big smile, and hearty laugh. Jim was a big brother to many, including his Wells sisters. He was ready to help when needed and able to get out of any situation. "Jimmy MacGyver" is who you would want by your side if you were stranded on a deserted island. He was also an adventurer and storyteller, known for his shenanigans. Jim leaves behind him a great legacy of fun. He was always up for a party, especially one with a bonfire and fireworks. He loved that his birthday started on Halloween night. Jim shared his passion for life with all who would join him. He was an avid biker, road tripper, boater, and sailor, who was happiest on the waters of Cayuga Lake. He cherished his time with family and friends.

Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Pam Sheradin; children: Erin and Jimmy Weber; Pam's family; and the Aurora community. He was predeceased by his beloved parents Frances and Oliver Weber. He is survived by his grandson Teddy; and sisters: Sally and Carol; and their families.

A celebration of his life for friends and family will be held at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021 starting at 4 p.m.

Jim was a life-long member of the Aurora Fire Department serving as Chief and Fire Commissioner for many years. In lieu of flowers, Jim wished that contributions be made in his honor to the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, 456 Main Street, Aurora, NY 13026.