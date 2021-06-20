Menu
James Oliver Weber
Southern Cayuga High School
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

James Oliver Weber

AURORA - James Oliver Weber, 68, of Aurora, NY, passed away on June 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brave battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born in Auburn, NY. He went to Southern Cayuga High School and graduated from Union Springs High School. He attended Alfred State College and served three years in the military stationed in Texas and Hawaii. Jim held a number of positions throughout his life. He worked in the dining hall at Wells College and as a cook for the Army. Jim could fix anything and had his own contracting and painting business. He also worked at MacKenzie-Childs and retired from Hillside Children's Center as a maintenance mechanic.

Jim will be remembered as an iconic figure in the Aurora community. If you spent time in Aurora, you must have known Jim Weber. He was friendly and welcoming to all and easily recognizable by his warm eyes, big smile, and hearty laugh. Jim was a big brother to many, including his Wells sisters. He was ready to help when needed and able to get out of any situation. "Jimmy MacGyver" is who you would want by your side if you were stranded on a deserted island. He was also an adventurer and storyteller, known for his shenanigans. Jim leaves behind him a great legacy of fun. He was always up for a party, especially one with a bonfire and fireworks. He loved that his birthday started on Halloween night. Jim shared his passion for life with all who would join him. He was an avid biker, road tripper, boater, and sailor, who was happiest on the waters of Cayuga Lake. He cherished his time with family and friends.

Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Pam Sheradin; children: Erin and Jimmy Weber; Pam's family; and the Aurora community. He was predeceased by his beloved parents Frances and Oliver Weber. He is survived by his grandson Teddy; and sisters: Sally and Carol; and their families.

A celebration of his life for friends and family will be held at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021 starting at 4 p.m.

Jim was a life-long member of the Aurora Fire Department serving as Chief and Fire Commissioner for many years. In lieu of flowers, Jim wished that contributions be made in his honor to the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, 456 Main Street, Aurora, NY 13026.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 20, 2021.
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
at his home
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
I have many fond memories of Jim foremost of which was him (accompanied by John Miller) driving myself and another Wells alum, Sally Dennison back to our respective homes in NJ during a school break. As I recall, the trip which normally took 4 + hours , only took a little over 3 - They say that times flies when you are having fun...we were and it did! I was fortunate enough to reunite with Jim at the Fargo about 1 1/2 years ago and was able to share this and a few other wonderful memories with him. My thoughts are with his family
Carol Gyory Fitzsimons
Friend
June 27, 2021
In Loving Memory of James Oliver Weber, With deepest sympathies to Pam and family - May his memory be a blessing and live on in your heart and in the hearts of all who knew him...
Vicki Taggart Cox
School
June 27, 2021
Vicki Taggart Cox
June 25, 2021
to all of Jimmys family we are so sorry for your great loss he was such a happy go lucky guy and he will be missed
Cynthia and Ron Jones
Friend
June 23, 2021
My deepest condolences at the loss of your beloved husband and Father
Julianne Graessle
Friend
June 20, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
June 20, 2021
Jimmy will be missed by all in the Wells community. Memorable times with Jimmy in 1971-75-always in my heart. A huge loss too soon...
Gail Johnston Harrison
Friend
June 20, 2021
Big Jim, We will carry you forever in our hearts.
Heather Colson
Family
June 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jimmy's death. I grew up in Aurora, and the Webers lived across the street.
Marylou Webster Ambrose
Friend
June 20, 2021
My memory of Jimmy was of a next door neighbor. As a boy he fell out of a tree and broke both arms. With a cast on each arm he continued to play outside. The cast on his one arm was the wrist to bicep kind but he managed to wear it out so much it was in two pieces. I was amazed. Prayers for all the family.
Cindy Rogers Dattilo
June 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your Loss. I grew up in Aurora and remember Jimmy as a kind and caring person.
Mary Anne Chapin (VanOrman)
June 20, 2021
