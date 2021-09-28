Jane A. Sinclair

April 13, 1927 - Sept. 25, 2021

AUBURN - Jane A. Sinclair passed away on September 25, 2021. Jane was born in Auburn on April 13 ,1927. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Mabel Alger.

Jane lived and worked most of her life in Auburn. She worked for Auburn Savings Bank which later became Syracuse Savings Bank and retired as the Branch Manager of the iconic A-Frame Bank once located on Grant Ave. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband David Sinclair.

Jane was a crafty person. She spent time sewing, knitting and creating beautiful items for family, friends and her Church sales. Jane enjoyed hosting and attending family functions and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all!

Jane is survived by two daughters: Diane Cadwallader (Michael) and Deborah Reed (Mark); and daughter-in-law Eleanore (Boo) Sinclair; six grandchildren: Emily (Michael), Shawn (Erin), Erin (Andrew), Lauren, Beck and David; and six great-grandchildren: Lily, Kylie, Cara, Tyler, Aiden and Evan.

Jane was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, David Sinclair, a son Mark and three brothers: Donald, Robert and Raymond Alger and a brother-in-law Donald Sinclair and his wife Marilyn.

Services will be private. The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Fingerlakes Center for Living and Westminster Manor for their kindness and caring for Jane. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.