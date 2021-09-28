Menu
Jane A. Sinclair
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Jane A. Sinclair

April 13, 1927 - Sept. 25, 2021

AUBURN - Jane A. Sinclair passed away on September 25, 2021. Jane was born in Auburn on April 13 ,1927. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Mabel Alger.

Jane lived and worked most of her life in Auburn. She worked for Auburn Savings Bank which later became Syracuse Savings Bank and retired as the Branch Manager of the iconic A-Frame Bank once located on Grant Ave. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband David Sinclair.

Jane was a crafty person. She spent time sewing, knitting and creating beautiful items for family, friends and her Church sales. Jane enjoyed hosting and attending family functions and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all!

Jane is survived by two daughters: Diane Cadwallader (Michael) and Deborah Reed (Mark); and daughter-in-law Eleanore (Boo) Sinclair; six grandchildren: Emily (Michael), Shawn (Erin), Erin (Andrew), Lauren, Beck and David; and six great-grandchildren: Lily, Kylie, Cara, Tyler, Aiden and Evan.

Jane was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, David Sinclair, a son Mark and three brothers: Donald, Robert and Raymond Alger and a brother-in-law Donald Sinclair and his wife Marilyn.

Services will be private. The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Fingerlakes Center for Living and Westminster Manor for their kindness and caring for Jane. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 28, 2021.
Brew Funeral Home
Dear Debbie, Diane and family. I am so sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. I have good memories .My thoughts are with you all.
Linda Coppola
Friend
September 29, 2021
Diane and Debbie, so sorry to learn of your mom's passing. Enjoyed a visit with her a few years ago at her home on the lake. Lots of memories of our years on Oakridge when we lived across the road. She was a wonderful friend. Carolyn
Carolyn Byrns
Family
September 28, 2021
I´m so sorry to learn of your mother´s passing. She sounded like a loving and talented person to cherish. My prayers are for the family.
Sylvia DelFavero
September 28, 2021
