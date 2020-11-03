Janet E. Wilbur

Dec. 9, 1952 - Oct. 29, 2020

KING FERRY - Janet E. Wilbur, 67, of King Ferry, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Syracuse.

Janet was born Dec. 9, 1952 in Cortland, the daughter of Duncan and Esther (Damon) Wilbur. Following her graduation from Southern Cayuga Central School, Janet received a bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany. She was employed for 35 years with Cayuga County D.S.S., retiring as supervisor of the employment unit.

Janet was active in organizing numerous local Euchre tournaments, and enjoyed camping at "Tent City" on Cayuga Lake. She loved flower gardening, and being with her three big cats.

Janet was predeceased by her husband, James W. "Jimmy" Colgan, on July 29, 2017, by her parents, and by her aunt and uncle, Evelyn and John Rieks.

She is survived by a brother, John Wilbur (Paulette), of Gurnee, IL; her cousins: "sister" Jackie Mong (Dean), of Webster, and their daughter, Alisha Luther (Matt), of Gates, Jamie Docteur (Kirk), of Seneca Falls, and Stephen Rieks (Angela), of Hamburg; aunt, Brenda Talbot (George) of Groton; three nephews, a niece, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and by her many dear friends who cared for Janet throughout her's and Jimmy's illnesses.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Scipioville, in Spring 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to any Humane Society, or local Cancer organization.