Janet M. Waters
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Janet M. Waters

Nov. 3, 1934 - Sept. 5, 2021

OWASCO LAKE - Janet Miller Waters, Owasco Lake, passed away peacefully at her cottage on Sunday September 5, 2021.

She is survived by her five children; their spouses; grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins; and some lifelong friends. Her two favorite places were the cottage on Owasco Lake and Sacred Heart Church.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday September 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn with the Reverend Michael Brown as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Auburn, NY
My sympathy to your family. I enjoyed many years visiting with Janet, my brother Mark Fanning´s next door neighbor. She was an amazing woman.
Marguerite Fannlng Ringwood
September 9, 2021
My condolences to the Waters family. Your father Jim was my Godfather and cousin as our grandmothers were sisters.
Rick Shambo
September 9, 2021
