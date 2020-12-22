Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason O. Stevens

Jason O. Stevens, Sr.

MONOGAHELA, PA - Jason O. Stevens, Sr., 47, of Monongahela, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday December 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Clyde and Martha Weaver Stevens.

He is survived by sons: Kaleb Stevens, Kyle Stevens and Jason O. Stevens II; brothers: David (Sherri) Stevens and Christopher Stevens; sisters: Mary Lou (Jerry) Baker, Martha Rae Warren, and Jennifer (Ed) Mack; aunt, Joan Connors; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jason was predeceased by his brothers James and Jeffrey Stevens.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heart goes out to the family in your time off loss..... Jason was a wonderful father to Little Jason & a wonderful friend to me.... He will surely be missed .
Jamie Mazur & Jason Stevens ll
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results