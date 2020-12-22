Jason O. Stevens, Sr.

MONOGAHELA, PA - Jason O. Stevens, Sr., 47, of Monongahela, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday December 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Clyde and Martha Weaver Stevens.

He is survived by sons: Kaleb Stevens, Kyle Stevens and Jason O. Stevens II; brothers: David (Sherri) Stevens and Christopher Stevens; sisters: Mary Lou (Jerry) Baker, Martha Rae Warren, and Jennifer (Ed) Mack; aunt, Joan Connors; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jason was predeceased by his brothers James and Jeffrey Stevens.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.