Jay H. Whitney

AUBURN - Mr. Jay H. Whitney of Auburn passed into eternity on September 9. He had spent the last year in the Auburn Nursing Home after suffering a stroke in 2019. He endeared himself universally to the ANH staff and will be missed.

Jay was predeceased by parents Howard and Elizabeth Whitney. Jay was a good natured and kind man with a sense of humor. Those who knew him well understood he had an opinion on every subject. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and retired from the Lehigh Hanson company. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a well-known friend at the Sunset Restaurant and Snappers Grill.

Jay is survived by good friends: Debbie and Paul Samasuck of Savannah, and Reg and Diane Parker of Ahwatukee, AZ. Jay was not a religious man but we ask everyone who knew him to pray for him. Internment at Soule Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.